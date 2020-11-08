The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2020 Karnataka makes U-tu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka makes U-turn on ban, allows green crackers for this Deepavali

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi,have already decided to ban firecrackers
The sale and bursting of 'green crackers', as per Supreme Court guidelines, will be allowed during Deepavali, the Karnataka government said on Saturday. (Representational Image:ANI)
 The sale and bursting of 'green crackers', as per Supreme Court guidelines, will be allowed during Deepavali, the Karnataka government said on Saturday. (Representational Image:ANI)

Bengaluru: The sale and bursting of 'green crackers', as per Supreme Court guidelines, will be allowed during Deepavali, the Karnataka government said on Saturday,as it stressed on restrictions to contain the coronavirus infection. Hours after indicating that the state would ban fireworks due to the pandemic,Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the people yesterday to celebrate the festival in a simple way by using only green crackers.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said more stringent measures are needed to be initiated to check the spread of the disease.

 

"Keeping in mind the existing situation, there is a need to celebrate the festival in a simple, meaningful and devotional way," the chief secretary said in his order.

He said only green crackers will be sold from Saturday to November 16 in an open space where social distancing can be maintained.

The surroundings of the cracker shops should be sanitised and the shopkeepers have to arrange hand sanitisers.

They not only have to wear face masks but also ensure that the customers too are using it.

The Chief Minister had said on Friday that there will be restrictions on bursting of crackers. Yediyurappa had earlier said the state government will issue an order banning the use of firecrackers during the festival in view of the pandemic situation. Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi,have already decided to ban firecrackers.

 

...
Tags: karnataka cracker ban, green crackers, deepavali, diwali crackers, covid-19 spread
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Kanta Prasad (80), the owner of the Baba Ka Dhaba eatery, had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shot by Wasan and shared widely across social media platforms recently. (Image: Twitter/@gauravwasan08)

Delhi Police books YouTuber Gaurav Wasan accused of cheating 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner

Telangana state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad local body polls: BJP to focus on TRS failures in fulfilling promises

Twitter user Shaker Hussain posted this picture of a double-decker Bus from Zoo park to Secunderabad via AfzalGunj. (Twitter)

Hyderabad might get its beloved double-decker buses back soon

During lockdown, all business activities came to a grinding halt to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Covid lockdown caused Rs 52,750 crore loss to Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamala Harris' uncle to Deccan Chronicle: India-US relationship will remain strong

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris set to be the new US Vice President: What would it mean for India?

US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris (AFP)

Delhi overtakes Kerala, Maharashtra as highest contributor to new COVID cases

People wait in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)

No relief for Arnab Goswami as Bombay High Court reserves order on bail plea

Arnab Goswami

Ladakh standoff: India, China armies hold 8th round of commander-level talks

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham