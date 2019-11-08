Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 Will need 3k years f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will need 3k years for J&K to get right representation of women in forces: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 8, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Currently, women account for mere 7 per cent of its police force.
J&K will take at least 3,535 years to give due representation to women in the police force. (Photo: Representational)
 J&K will take at least 3,535 years to give due representation to women in the police force. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: It will take over three thousand years for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to fill a third of their police forces with women, India Justice Report 2019 has revealed.

J&K will take at least 3,535 years to give due representation to women in the police force.

 

The report, crafted by a collective of Indian non-profit institutions and supported by the Tata Trusts, further suggested that nine Indian states will take more than 50 years to increase share of women to reach somewhere near 33 per cent, that India envisions in general.

"Even if states commit to increasing women's representation at a modest additional 1 per cent per annum, it will take most of them and institutions decades to reach even to this aspirational 33 per cent," said the report.

Currently, women account for mere 7 per cent of its police force.

The report, which for the first time ever curated a state-wise ranking of the police, judiciary, prison, and legal aid systems, showed that there were only eight states and UTs in India where female representation is over 10 per cent.

Chandigarh (18 per cent) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (15 per cent) had the highest number of women in their overall police force.  

While shedding light on the caste-wise representation, the report showed a poor representation of SCs, STs and OBCs in the police.

While the majority of the states failed to meet their declared caste quotas, Karnataka became the only state that managed to (nearly) fill officer level vacancies in all caste categories.

The report also highlighted the poor representation in the judiciary, with only 18 per cent of legal aid service lawyers were women across India.

Only one high court has a judicial vacancy of less than 20 per cent for women, but others don't have women judges more than 9 per cent.

In seven states across India, there is not even a single woman judge in the high court.

Topping the list, Meghalaya has the highest representation of women judges in subordinate courts at 74 per cent, followed by Goa at 66 per cent.

Both at the high court and subordinate levels, Sikkim has the highest share of women.

Highlighting the reasons behind the need of more women judges on the bench, the report said: “Women on the bench also influence the quality of judicial decision-making because the inclusion of their life experiences must necessarily allow a wider variety of human experiences into the process of judging.”

The assessment of the justice system of 18 big states was also done. It showed that Uttar Pradesh has the worst justice system and Bihar stood at number 17.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana performed fairly well.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: women in police force, india justice report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The remarks were prompted during a hearing pertaining to a strike of lawyers in Odisha. (Photo: File)

Can't clap with one hand, both guilty: SC to lawyers in Tis Hazari clashes with cops

On Thursday, Shiv Sena lodged its MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda, amidst fear of poaching. (Photo: File)

Congress, NCP should prove horse-trading charges within 48 hrs or apologise: BJP

Justice Kureshi started his legal practice in July 1983, following which he served as the additional central government standing counsel till 1998. (Photo: ANI)

Centre clears appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

The bomb has been placed within a glass case placed atop on a small pillar decorated with the ‘khanda’, a symbol representing the Sikh faith. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan exhibits Indian bomb from 1971 war at Kartarpur gurudwara site



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
 

8.2 foot Afghan fan grabs eyeballs during Afghanistan vs West Indies match

Sher Khan reached the state capital on Tuesday to witness the one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies, and his problems started as soon as he landed in the city. (Photo :PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre clears appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

Justice Kureshi started his legal practice in July 1983, following which he served as the additional central government standing counsel till 1998. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan exhibits Indian bomb from 1971 war at Kartarpur gurudwara site

The bomb has been placed within a glass case placed atop on a small pillar decorated with the ‘khanda’, a symbol representing the Sikh faith. (Photo: Twitter)

Punjab: Holiday in 3 districts on Kartarpur Corridor inauguration day

The decision was announced by Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh's office on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra fight intensifies, BJP rules out '50-50' power deal with Shiv Sena

The former BJP president, who arrived here on Friday, had first indicated he would not intervene to break the deadlock between his party and the Shiv Sena over sharing power in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Kerala Congress leader seeks CBI probe into Walayar rape case

The trio was arrested by the police under various sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after the post-mortem report of the minors revealed that they were subjected to sexual assault. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham