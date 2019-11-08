Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 'No processions ...
'No processions or slogans' Hindu groups issue advisory ahead of Ayodhya verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
The Centre on Thursday issued an alert to all states and union territories about posting adequate security at sensitive places.
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders have asked volunteers to refrain from taking out processions or raising slogans if the Ayodhya judgment comes in their favour. The request was made amid the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to prevent any law and order problem ahead of the verdict. The apex court is likely to announce the decision before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s retirement on November 17.

The Hindu groups told workers and volunteers that they could light lamps in their houses, distribute sweets and visit temples to celebrate, reported NDTV.

 

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday met leaders of the RSS and Muslim groups, and stressed on maintaining peace in any circumstance.

The Centre on Thursday issued an alert to all states and union territories about posting adequate security at sensitive places. It has sent 4000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh in view of the upcoming judgment.

Around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed in the state to maintain law and order.

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of Lord Ram. A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists.

In its 2010 verdict, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land among the three main litigants--the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court has conducted day-to-day hearings after a meditation panel failed to arrive at a decision in August this year. The court has reserved its verdict in the case.

 

Tags: ayodhya verdict, ayodhya dispute, supreme court, rss, vhp
Location: India, Delhi


