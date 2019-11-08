Modi to attend Brics in Brazil on Nov. 13, 14

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Brasilia from November 13-14 to attend the 11th Brics Summit. The theme of the Brics Summit this year is “Economic Growth for an Innovative Future.”

This will be the sixth time that Mr Modi will be participating at the Brics Summit. His first Brics Summit was at Fortaleza in Brazil in 2014. The Brics comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Apart from participating in the Brics Summit, PM will have a bilateral meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro.

The PM will be accompanied by an official delegation and a large business delegation from India is also expected to be present during the visit, especially to attend the Brics Business Forum where the business community of all five countries are represented, secretary in the ministry of external affairs T.S. Tirumurti said on Thursday while announcing the visit. He said that there have been some significant developments in Brics in 2019, particularly in the area of counter terrorism.