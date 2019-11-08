Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 India will host &lsq ...
India will host ‘No Money for Terror’ in 2020 : Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 8, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Union minister, G. Kishan Reddy, at the No Money For Terror conference, in Melbourne on Thursday.
HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for home, G. Kishan Reddy, reiterated India's call for a united global effort against all who support terror or extend finance to terrorist organisations.

Participating in the inaugural session of the second ‘No Money for Terror’ at Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, he pointed out that India, a victim of cross-border terrorism, advocates zero tolerance of terror.

 

Representatives from 65 countries are attending the conference. Kishan Reddy is leading a high-powered Indian delegation, which includes Y.C. Modi, director general of the National Investigation Agency.

The minister  announced that India will host the next ‘No Money for Terror’ conference in 2020. He has put on record India’s concerns over the tacit support being extended to terror groups by certain nations. He pointed out that despite Osama Bin Laden’s killing, several affiliates of Al Qaeda are still active in many parts of the world.

Reddy cautioned that despite the recent elimination of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, “There is no room to construe that the Caliphate would cease to survive.”

He proposed four points for inclusion in the resolutions expected to be passed at the Melbourne meet.

They are: Terrorism is the single-biggest threat to peace, security and development; Nations must expedite finalisation of a Compre-hensive convention on International Terror-ism under the United Nations; effective enforcement of financial action task force (FATF) standards without politicisation of UN /FATF listings; and initiation of discussion on countering financing of radicalisation (CFR), which would prevent radicalisation, an essential prerequisite of terrorism.

The minister will also be a holding a terror-focused bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart in Melbourne on Friday.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


