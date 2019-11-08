If I won’t go, then who will? Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

On being asked if he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told media here, "If I won't go who will? I will definitely go. It is my area and my home." (Photo: ANI)

Gurdaspur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home".

Apart from Deol, the first group of Sikh pilgrims includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was also given political clearance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan will open the route on the other side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

