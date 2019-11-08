Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 If I won’t go, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

If I won’t go, then who will? Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

ANI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Apart from Deol, the delegation will include Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
On being asked if he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told media here, "If I won't go who will? I will definitely go. It is my area and my home." (Photo: ANI)
 On being asked if he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told media here, "If I won't go who will? I will definitely go. It is my area and my home." (Photo: ANI)

Gurdaspur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home".

On being asked if he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told media here, "If I won't go who will? I will definitely go. It is my area and my home."

 

Apart from Deol, the first group of Sikh pilgrims includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was also given political clearance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan will open the route on the other side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, sunny deol, amarinder singh, manmohan singh
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to hold discussions with the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resolve the over the one-month long strike. (Photo: File)

'Hold discussion with striking TSRTC employees': T'gana HC to state govt

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17. (Photo: File)

CJI to meet UP Chief Secy, top cop today to review Ayodhya security

Khadse, speaking to reporters in Jalgaon, his home district in North Maharashtra, said whatever had been “decided” between the saffron allies in the past should be made public for better understanding of the power-sharing issue. (Photo: File)

Make public whatever was ‘decided’ between BJP-Shiv Sena: Eknath Khadse

The sources said the 9mm pistol went missing after the clash and an FIR has been registered in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Woman officer allegedly harassed during Tis Hazari clashes, probe on



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma likes to wear hubby Virat Kohli's clothes for this reason

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Make public whatever was ‘decided’ between BJP-Shiv Sena: Eknath Khadse

Khadse, speaking to reporters in Jalgaon, his home district in North Maharashtra, said whatever had been “decided” between the saffron allies in the past should be made public for better understanding of the power-sharing issue. (Photo: File)

Woman officer allegedly harassed during Tis Hazari clashes, probe on

The sources said the 9mm pistol went missing after the clash and an FIR has been registered in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to instensify; Odisha, WB to prepare for flood-like situation

In view of the weather condition, all schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed on Friday and Saturday in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, an official said in the Odisha capital. (Representational Image)

BJP calls Mamata ‘Divider Didi’ over JEE row, asks her to apologise for lying

On Wednesday, Banerjee, in a series of tweets, asked why “injustice” is being meted out to other regional languages by conducting JEE (Main) only in Gujarati apart from English and Hindi. (Photo: File)

Writer Aatish Taseer loses OCI status, govt says he hid info on Pakistani father

The 38-year-old writer is the son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham