Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 Empowering people on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Empowering people one of most satisfying efforts of tenure: PM Modi's reply to Dalio

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many years ago, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate "unseen for decades". (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate "unseen for decades". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Empowering people, especially women, has been one of the most satisfying efforts of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate "unseen for decades".

Modi was responding to tweets from Ray Dalio, the founder of investment management firm Bridgewater Associates, who praised the Prime Minister as "one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world".

 

Dalio also posted the video of his short interview of Modi on "meditation, the world, and India". In a lighter vein, the prime minister said, "My friend Ray Dalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being 'like a Ninja'!".

On a more serious note, the points make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded, he added responding to Dalio. "To empower so many Indians, especially women has been one of the most satisfying efforts of our tenure. The credit for the same goes to the people of India who made these movements their own and drove the transformation," Modi said.

He said the mandate people blessed his team with has been unseen for decades. A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many years ago, he added.

...
Tags: narendra modi, ray dalio
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, sources said. (Photo: ANI)

Fadnavis quits as Maha CM, slams Sena for sidestepping BJP, meeting Oppn

BJP president Amit Shah will also meet the alliance partner, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)

'Strong, challenging, never won', cautious BJP sums up J'khand seats before polls

All the three leaders will now have Z plus category protection covered by Central Reserve Police Force all over India. (Photo: PTI)

‘No direct threat to Gandhis’: SPG security withdrawn, get Z-plus cover

The remarks were prompted during a hearing pertaining to a strike of lawyers in Odisha. (Photo: File)

Can't clap with one hand, both guilty: SC to lawyers in Tis Hazari clashes with cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘No direct threat to Gandhis’: SPG security withdrawn, get Z-plus cover

All the three leaders will now have Z plus category protection covered by Central Reserve Police Force all over India. (Photo: PTI)

Can't clap with one hand, both guilty: SC to lawyers in Tis Hazari clashes with cops

The remarks were prompted during a hearing pertaining to a strike of lawyers in Odisha. (Photo: File)

Will need 3k years for J&K to get right representation of women in forces: report

J&K will take at least 3,535 years to give due representation to women in the police force. (Photo: Representational)

Centre clears appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

Justice Kureshi started his legal practice in July 1983, following which he served as the additional central government standing counsel till 1998. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan exhibits Indian bomb from 1971 war at Kartarpur gurudwara site

The bomb has been placed within a glass case placed atop on a small pillar decorated with the ‘khanda’, a symbol representing the Sikh faith. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham