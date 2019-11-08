Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 Congress says BJP us ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress says BJP using CAB to polarise people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Nov 8, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Mr Ramesh said, “If the CAB becomes legislation, the states enjoying various provisions under Article 371 in the northeast will also be affected''.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh — who was here as part of a six-member Congress team asked by president Sonia Gandhi to seek feedback from Congress leaders.
 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh — who was here as part of a six-member Congress team asked by president Sonia Gandhi to seek feedback from Congress leaders.

Guwahati: The Opposition Congress, which came to power in 2011 by promising citizenship to Hindu Bengalis in Assam, has decided to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which the central government is planning to re-introduce during the winter session of Parliament.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh — who was here as part of a six-member Congress team asked by president Sonia Gandhi to seek feedback from Congress leaders of eight northeastern states on issues such as NRC, CAB and the economy, said that the proposed legislation i.e. CAB, remained a threat even to the states enjoying special provisions under Article 371.

 

Mr Ramesh said, “If the CAB becomes legislation, the states enjoying various provisions under Article 371 in the northeast will also be affected. Amit Shah had said that Article 370 was a temporary provision, while Article 371 is not so. This is not the fact. Even Article 371 is temporary in the temporary chapter of the Constitution. There is no guarantee that the CAB will not affect these states in the region, despite Article 371.”

Mr Ramesh reiterated that the Congress will consistently oppose the CAB in parliament and outside on the “principled ground” that it is “anti-secular, against the preamble of our Constitution and in violation of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution.”

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill


Latest From Nation

The price rise has gone to such an extent that officials of the agricultural marketing de-partment concur that it is happening due to the lack of supply of vegetables to the farmers’ markets.

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices zoom under late rain impact

Dr Soma Raju

Dr Soma Raju shifts to AIG

Dr Manjula Reddy

Hyderabad: CCMB scientist wins $1 lakh prize

MK Stalin.

Drop stir against K Pandiyarajan, MK Stalin tells DMK cadre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CRPF jawan dies in Naxal clash

He succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Telangana.

35 NDRF teams assigned for Odisha, West Bengal to combat Cyclone Bulbul

Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the government is doing discrimination towards regional languages accept one or two. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet people with flowers

A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (Photo: ANI)

MEA says highlighting 'one individual' won't do justice to Kartarpur inaugral

'I feel the event on November 9 is a very big event and it would not do justice to that event to highlight just one individual,' he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham