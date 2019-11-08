Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 CJI to meet UP Chief ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CJI to meet UP Chief Secy, top cop today to review Ayodhya security

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 8, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 9:35 am IST
The government has decided to deploy two helicopters as standby as a part of the security arrangements.
The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17. (Photo: File)
 The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya verdict, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Googi on Friday will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior police officials to ascertain state’s preparedness, reported news agency ANI.

The government has decided to deploy two helicopters as standby as a part of the security arrangements. A source said that 20 temporary jails have also been set up. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also held a late-night video conference with the state's top civil and police officials, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

 

An official release said the chief minister reviewed the law and order situation in each district and gave necessary directions to ensure normalcy, reported News18. It was also decided that a state-level control room will be set up in Lucknow. Every district will also have a separate control room, the release said.

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17.

 

...
Tags: supreme court, ranjan gogoi, ayodhya dispute, up police
Location: India, Delhi


