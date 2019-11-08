Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 BJP-JDS 2.0 in K&rsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP-JDS 2.0 in K’taka may be a reality soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Nov 8, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Highly placed sources told Deccan Chronicle that Mr Deve Gowda is now holding consultations with his party MLAs.
B.S. Yediyurappa,
 B.S. Yediyurappa,

Bengaluru: After being ousted from power earlier this year in July in a coup engineered by the BJP, the  Janata Dal (Secular) is reportedly preparing the ground for a turnaround of sorts by exploring the possibility of tying up with the same party, soon after the results of the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies are over in December.

What has created ripples in political circles is the statement of JDS supremo H.D. Deve Gowda that his party will return to power in the state within a few months.

 

Strengthening the rumours are reports of recent telephone conversations between Deve Gowda and Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, which has given credence to the possibility of another coalition government if the BJP fails to win a majority of the 15 seats going to polls in December and finds itself in a vulnerable situation vis-a-vis the opposition Congress and JDS.

Highly placed sources told Deccan Chronicle that Mr Deve Gowda is now holding consultations with his party MLAs on whether they should extend support to the BJP government from outside or be a part of it.

Mr Gowda is reportedly of the view that the disqualified MLAs would find it difficult to win the bypolls with the popularity of the  ruling BJP on the wane in the Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions primarily because of its failure to address the woes of flood victims.  

According to his perception, the Dal may be able to retain all the three seats going to the bypolls but the majority of the remaining 12 seats may be won by the Congress. If the BJP sponsored candidates fail to win at least eight assembly seats, the  Yediyurappa government may face a threat to its existence throwing up the possibility of the JD(S) acting as a prop to save the government by offering its support.

What has strengthened the possibility of the JD(S) backing the BJP is the fact that the majority of JD(S) MLAs who attended the meeting called by Deve Gowda, are not prepared - mentally or financially - to face the people again in a snap poll. And after the bitter experience it had with the Congress in a  coalition government, the JD(S) would not like to burn its fingers again and would prefer to extent outside support to the BJP government to ensure it lasts till 2023 when the polls are due, said sources. The JD(S) also believes it is better to  back the BJP government so that its legislators can expect an additional flow of funds for their  constituencies. Sources said the party supremo is planning to hold another round of meetings with all legislators once the top court delivers  its verdict in the disqualified legislators' case. A separate meeting with JD(S) members of the Legislative Council is slated to be held on November 12 in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, sources disclosed that BJP national leaders who are close to party national president Amit Shah, are in constant touch with Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy over the last few weeks. The duo are learnt to have promised BJP leaders that they will not destabilize the Yediyurappa government at any cost and if required, are ready to extend support from outside. Following the green signal from the high command, Mr Yediyurappa has initiated a dialogue with the JD(S) patriarch to seek his party's support in case of  an unfavourable result in the December 5 bypolls.

...
Tags: b.s. yediyurappa


Latest From Nation

The price rise has gone to such an extent that officials of the agricultural marketing de-partment concur that it is happening due to the lack of supply of vegetables to the farmers’ markets.

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices zoom under late rain impact

Dr Soma Raju

Dr Soma Raju shifts to AIG

Dr Manjula Reddy

Hyderabad: CCMB scientist wins $1 lakh prize

MK Stalin.

Drop stir against K Pandiyarajan, MK Stalin tells DMK cadre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan’s great-granddaughter claims share

Princess Shafia Sakina along with her family members addresses a press conference in city on Thursday.

Hyderabad: How will our dead ones rejoin duty, ask families

The bereaved family members pointed out that Telangana state’s sons and daughters are losing their lives while fighting for their rights even after the formation of Telangana state, which is pathetic. (Photo: File I Representational)

Ashvathama Reddy says strike will go on

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court castigates bureaucracy over lies

The indefinite strike by the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation entered the 34th day on Thursday. The protesters took part in the ‘Annadanam’ programme at the Yadgirigutta Bus Depot on Wednesday. The depot has 450 employees. The Annadanam is being sponsored by some of the employees, retired employees, Left wing parties and NGOs. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Nepal protests over boundary in new map

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham