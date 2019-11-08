Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 BJP calls Mamata &ls ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP calls Mamata ‘Divider Didi’ over JEE row, asks her to apologise for lying

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 8:06 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 8:06 am IST
Taking to Twitter, Gujarat CM posted link of clarification issued by National Testing Agency on the objection raised by WB CM.
On Wednesday, Banerjee, in a series of tweets, asked why “injustice” is being meted out to other regional languages by conducting JEE (Main) only in Gujarati apart from English and Hindi. (Photo: File)
 On Wednesday, Banerjee, in a series of tweets, asked why “injustice” is being meted out to other regional languages by conducting JEE (Main) only in Gujarati apart from English and Hindi. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: Slamming Mamata Banerjee’s objection over the engineering entrance examination JEE being conducted ‘only’ in Gujarati besides English and Hindi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday dubbed her “Divider Didi”.

Taking to Twitter, Rupani also posted a link of a clarification issued by the National Testing Agency on the objection raised by the West Bengal chief minister.

 

“Dear #DividerDidi, people of your state need development not such divisive stunts. Now that the facts are out, you should apologise to the people for your lies!,” Rupani tweeted.

On Wednesday, Banerjee, in a series of tweets, asked why “injustice” is being meted out to other regional languages by conducting JEE (Main) only in Gujarati apart from English and Hindi.

 “If Gujarati has to be there, then all regional languages including Bengali must be there,” she said.

The National Testing Agency’s clarification said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) started in 2013 with the idea that all states could use it for engineering admissions.

However, only Gujarat agreed to use JEE (Main) for state engineering colleges, therefore the paper was made available in Gujarati.

In 2014 Maharashtra opted for JEE, but it pulled out in 2016, so the provision of papers in Marathi was stopped, it said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, jee, vijay rupani
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to hold discussions with the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resolve the over the one-month long strike. (Photo: File)

'Hold discussion with striking TSRTC employees': T'gana HC to state govt

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17. (Photo: File)

CJI to meet UP Chief Secy, top cop today to review Ayodhya security

On being asked if he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told media here,

If I won’t go, then who will? Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Khadse, speaking to reporters in Jalgaon, his home district in North Maharashtra, said whatever had been “decided” between the saffron allies in the past should be made public for better understanding of the power-sharing issue. (Photo: File)

Make public whatever was ‘decided’ between BJP-Shiv Sena: Eknath Khadse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma likes to wear hubby Virat Kohli's clothes for this reason

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Writer Aatish Taseer loses OCI status, govt says he hid info on Pakistani father

The 38-year-old writer is the son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh. (Photo: File)

CSR initiative: 2.5 acre temple pond restored

The temple pond, once covered with water hyacinth, wild vegetation and dotted with encroachments now stands with an impressive sheet of water, ducks swimming across and benches all around.

Worrisome: Chennai’s air quality dips further

Tamil Nadu pollution control board (TNPCB)

Ballari: It’s banned! Can’t name booze stores after gods and goddesses

“The traditional occupation of the Ediga people was toddy tapping. But today no one in the community is involved in this,” the minister noted, adding that he had appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to include the Edigas in Category-1 instead of Category-2A of caste classifications.

Nadigar Sangam to move court against special officer

Nadigar Sangam office-bearers at the press meet in the city on Thursday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham