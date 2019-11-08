Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 Another Kumudben Jos ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Another Kumudben Joshi?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 8, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Plans to be active Governor despite having a popular government.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (right) and former TRS MP K. Kavitha at an event organised at a school on the occasion of Bharat Scouts and Guides Flag Day in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (right) and former TRS MP K. Kavitha at an event organised at a school on the occasion of Bharat Scouts and Guides Flag Day in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: A series of eerie parallels between the Governorship of Kumudben Joshi, who led by strong political convictions took the-then chief minister N.T. Rama Rao head-on, leading to a series of confrontations between the first citizen and head of government, and the early steps of current Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has everyone analysing politics of the region asking themselves — is Ms Soundararajan walking on the footsteps of Kumudben Joshi?

E.S.L. Narasimhan, one of the longest serving governors in India, had extremely good terms with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In fact, so friendly were the former governor and Mr Rao that it led Telangana BJP leaders to object to Mr Narasimhan’s decisions and statements, and pushed them to demand that the Centre replace him.

 

Like Kumudben Joshi, who was an active politician when she was appoi-nted as governor of the united Andhra Pradesh, Tamilisai Soundararajan too was an active politician, serving as  state president of Tamil Nadu BJP, when she was appointed as Governor of Telangana.

In fact, it was almost immediately after the appointment of Ms Soun-dararajan that political circles first recollected Ms Joshi in a long while, wondering if an encore would be witnessed in Hyderabad circa 2019.

N.T. Rama Rao, founder of the Telugu Desam, was chief minister in 1985 when the-then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi selected and appointed Joshi to create hurdles for NTR, hoping that would be enough to bring the Congress back to power in the state.

...
Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

With these two strong statements, the Centre has given a huge morale booster to the RTC workers and pushed the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government on the backfoot.

Centre: Andhra Pradesh’s RTC split incomplete

Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

35 NDRF teams assigned for Odisha, West Bengal to combat Cyclone Bulbul

Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the government is doing discrimination towards regional languages accept one or two. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet people with flowers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

35 NDRF teams assigned for Odisha, West Bengal to combat Cyclone Bulbul

Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the government is doing discrimination towards regional languages accept one or two. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet people with flowers

A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (Photo: ANI)

MEA says highlighting 'one individual' won't do justice to Kartarpur inaugral

'I feel the event on November 9 is a very big event and it would not do justice to that event to highlight just one individual,' he said. (Photo: File)

India to host next 'No Money For Terror' meet in 2020

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy stressed India's concern over the 'tacit support' that some nations are extending to terror groups breeding on their soil, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham