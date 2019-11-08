Another Kumudben Joshi?

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (right) and former TRS MP K. Kavitha at an event organised at a school on the occasion of Bharat Scouts and Guides Flag Day in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: A series of eerie parallels between the Governorship of Kumudben Joshi, who led by strong political convictions took the-then chief minister N.T. Rama Rao head-on, leading to a series of confrontations between the first citizen and head of government, and the early steps of current Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has everyone analysing politics of the region asking themselves — is Ms Soundararajan walking on the footsteps of Kumudben Joshi?

E.S.L. Narasimhan, one of the longest serving governors in India, had extremely good terms with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In fact, so friendly were the former governor and Mr Rao that it led Telangana BJP leaders to object to Mr Narasimhan’s decisions and statements, and pushed them to demand that the Centre replace him.

Like Kumudben Joshi, who was an active politician when she was appoi-nted as governor of the united Andhra Pradesh, Tamilisai Soundararajan too was an active politician, serving as state president of Tamil Nadu BJP, when she was appointed as Governor of Telangana.

In fact, it was almost immediately after the appointment of Ms Soun-dararajan that political circles first recollected Ms Joshi in a long while, wondering if an encore would be witnessed in Hyderabad circa 2019.

N.T. Rama Rao, founder of the Telugu Desam, was chief minister in 1985 when the-then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi selected and appointed Joshi to create hurdles for NTR, hoping that would be enough to bring the Congress back to power in the state.