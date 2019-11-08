Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 21-yr-old K'tak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

21-yr-old K'taka soldier killed in gunbattle with terrorists in J&K's Poonch district

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
According to reports, the terrorists were part of BAT team.
Sulagekar, 21, belonged to Uchagaon village in Belgavi district of Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter)
 Sulagekar, 21, belonged to Uchagaon village in Belgavi district of Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter)

Jammu: A soldier was killed in a gunbattle with terrorists who, aided by the cover fire by the Pakistan Army, tried to cross the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence spokesman said.

"The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and abetted terrorists who were involved in the suspicious movement in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district around 2.30 am," the defence spokesman said.

 

In the ensuing exchange of fire, Sepoy Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar sustained gunshot wounds and was evacuated to the nearest medical aid centre, where he succumbed to injuries.

Sulagekar, 21, belonged to Uchagaon village in Belgavi district of Karnataka. He is survived by his mother.

"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said.

According to reports, the terrorists were part of BAT team, who had infiltrated into this side of LoC to attack an Army listening post.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: loc, indian soldier, terrorist
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

The CRPF had also reached Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath, and was working out modalities for replacing SPG. (Photo: ANI)

Modi, Shah blinded by political vendetta: Cong on SPG cover withdrawal

The Congress leader said Modi had announced during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign to give two crore jobs every year. (Photo: File)

India facing worst unemployment situation in 45 years: Cong spokesperson

Unperturbed by the distraction, Sitharaman delivered her full speech. (Photo: ANI)

FM Sitharaman takes crying kids in stride at official function

'Congress and the RJD are not hearing our demands. We have told them to make the coordination committee during the Lok Sabha election so that decisions can be taken with the consent of all the parties. But both RJD and NCP are taking decisions independently and are imposing on us, which is why we thought it is better to leave the alliance,' he said while speaking to media in Patna. (Photo: ANI)

Manjhi breaks alliance with Cong, RJD; HAM to contest alone in Bihar, J'khand polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FM Sitharaman takes crying kids in stride at official function

Unperturbed by the distraction, Sitharaman delivered her full speech. (Photo: ANI)

Manjhi breaks alliance with Cong, RJD; HAM to contest alone in Bihar, J'khand polls

'Congress and the RJD are not hearing our demands. We have told them to make the coordination committee during the Lok Sabha election so that decisions can be taken with the consent of all the parties. But both RJD and NCP are taking decisions independently and are imposing on us, which is why we thought it is better to leave the alliance,' he said while speaking to media in Patna. (Photo: ANI)

Empowering people one of most satisfying efforts of tenure: PM Modi's reply to Dalio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate

‘No direct threat to Gandhis’: SPG security withdrawn, get Z-plus cover

All the three leaders will now have Z plus category protection covered by Central Reserve Police Force all over India. (Photo: PTI)

Can't clap with one hand, both guilty: SC to lawyers in Tis Hazari clashes with cops

The remarks were prompted during a hearing pertaining to a strike of lawyers in Odisha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham