On 2nd anniversary of demonetisation, Congress slams democracy’s ‘black day’

New Delhi: On the second anniversary of the central government's demonetisation drive on Thursday, the Congress party criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's move by calling it a 'black day' for Indian democracy and economy.

The cost & #DestructionByDemonetisation was endured by every citizen of this country other than few crony capitalist friends of PM Modi. Demonetisation was a black day for our democracy & our economy. #NotebandiKiDoosriBarsi pic.twitter.com/hpKDlSAEFt — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also resonated similar sentiments on Twitter.

#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of #DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so. Renowned economists, common people and all experts now all agree. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2018

#DarkDay The government cheated our nation with this big #DeMonetisation scam. It ruined the economy and the lives of millions. People will punish those who did this — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2018

Congress leader Manish Tewari also slammed the Modi government for the decision.

On 8 Nov2016 @narendramodi announced Demonetisation alias Notebandi. It was an epic failure.Over 100 people died standing in bank queues. On second Barsi of This TUGLAKI FIRMAN please observe 2 minutes silence for martyrs of this folly. https://t.co/7a9rqsbYNc #2ndbarsinotebandi pic.twitter.com/LSREZJdH5O — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 8, 2018

We of course are not going to do that!For we are civilised. However @narendramodi 730 days later don’t you think you should stand up at 8 PM today evening and just apologise to the nation. After all it is but human to err- It is another matter that over 100 people died due to it pic.twitter.com/DZYPFJ7AQy — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 8, 2018

The Congress party is expected to observe a 'black day' to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation, according to sources.

Last year, too, the Congress and other opposition parties protested at various places across India against the central government's drive.

"Two years ago, a disaster struck India's economy. So much so that the PM has now stopped speaking about demonetisation after ruining lives of ordinary citizens. History will remember this day as a black day. When you caste your vote for Lok Sabha-never forget notebandi," tweeted Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

Since then, various opposition leaders have highly criticised the Centre's move, while the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have backed the decision.