search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On 2nd anniversary of demonetisation, Congress slams democracy’s ‘black day’

ANI
Published Nov 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST
The Congress party is expected to observe a 'black day' to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation, according to sources.
On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: On the second anniversary of the central government's demonetisation drive on Thursday, the Congress party criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's move by calling it a 'black day' for Indian democracy and economy.

 

 

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also resonated similar sentiments on Twitter.

 

 

 

Congress leader Manish Tewari also slammed the Modi government for the decision.

 

 

 

The Congress party is expected to observe a 'black day' to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation, according to sources.

Last year, too, the Congress and other opposition parties protested at various places across India against the central government's drive.

"Two years ago, a disaster struck India's economy. So much so that the PM has now stopped speaking about demonetisation after ruining lives of ordinary citizens. History will remember this day as a black day. When you caste your vote for Lok Sabha-never forget notebandi," tweeted Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

Since then, various opposition leaders have highly criticised the Centre's move, while the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have backed the decision.

...
Tags: demonetisation, congress, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Painted 40,000 years ago, world's earliest cave paintings discovered in Borneo

The discovery adds to a growing body of evidence that cave painting did not emerge only in Europe, as was once thought. (Photo: AFP)
 

Music may improve social communication in autistic children

Data collected from the MRI scans suggest that improved communications skills in children who underwent the music intervention could be a result of increased connectivity between auditory and motor regions of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was so epic that 'you'll never guess'

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Turner and others at PeeCee's Bachelorette Party.
 

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

The T2 restricts the boot process quite a bit and verifies each step of the process using crypto keys signed by Apple.
 

Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit needed just 11 runs to surpass Kohli's record before the start of the match and the Mumbaikar achieved the feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Melinda Gates urges backing for 'human capital' of mother and child health

Its focus is on high-impact interventions like access to contraception, maternity services and newborn and childhood nutrition. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Several flights delayed in Mumbai due to Air India transport workers’ strike

'We (Air India) are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,' an airline spokesperson said. (Photo: File)

Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya on Diwali, inspects site for planned Lord Ram statue

Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi site came a day after the three-day Deepotsav ended, in which Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was the chief guest on the last day. (Photo: AP)

Thick haze engulfs Delhi as top court’s cracker curbs violated on Diwali

Overall Air Quality Index was recorded at 302 at 11 pm, which fell in very poor category, pollution control board said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Remains of the day: Diwali aftermath

The post-Diwali chaos is upon the city, as the roads are covered with firecracker debris and mounds of organic festival waste and pourakarmikas work without method or guidance.

Diwali: Supreme Court ruling goes up in smoke

Diwali festivities in various parts of the city. (DC / KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham