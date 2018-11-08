search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Confiscating cash was not aim,’ Arun Jaitley on 2 years of demonetisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Nov 8, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Arun Jaitley also said following the note ban, it is 'now becoming increasingly difficult to evade the tax system'.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said the government first targeted the black money outside India and asset holders were asked to bring this money back on payment of penal tax. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said the government first targeted the black money outside India and asset holders were asked to bring this money back on payment of penal tax. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: On the second anniversary of demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the decision never aimed to confiscate currency but to get it into the formal economy and make the holders pay tax.

As the opposition targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the move, Jaitley described demonetisation as “a key step in a chain of important decisions taken by the government to formalise the economy”.

 

In a Facebook post, the Union Finance Minister wrote, "An ill-informed criticism of the demonetisation is that almost the entire cash money got deposited in the banks. Confiscation of currency was not an objective of demonetisation. Getting it into the formal economy and making the holders pay tax was the broader objective".

He also said that the government first targeted the black money outside India and asset holders were asked to bring this money back on payment of penal tax.

“Those who failed to do so are being prosecuted under the Black Money Act. Details of all accounts and assets abroad which have reached the government, resulted in action against the violators,” he added.

Jaitley also said that following the note ban, it is “now becoming increasingly difficult to evade the tax system”.

“In May, 2014, when the present Government was elected the total number of the filers of income tax returns was 3.8 crore. In the first four years of this Government, it has increased to 6.86 crore. By the time the first five years of this Government are over, we will be close to doubling the assessee base,” the finance minister wrote.

Defending demonetisation, he further said, “The system required to be shaken in order to make India move from cash to digital transactions. This would obviously have an impact on higher tax revenue and a higher tax base.”

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

Since then, several opposition leaders have highly criticised PM Modi while the members of the BJP and its allies have supported the decision.

 

 

...
Tags: arun jaitley, demonetisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

Upon closer inspection, he realised they were something quite different --thousands of baby octopuses.
 

See pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahane, Team India players celebrate Diwali

Virat Kohli and co are currently enjoying a short four-day break from their ongoing series against West Indies with just a final T20I remaining. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Best gig ever: Family needs nanny in Bahamas for Christmas, offers 5-star stay

The job requires for the candidate to spending two weeks helping out with the morning and bedtime routines of two toddlers, but does mean spending Christmas away from your family. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

Owen Wilson at the world premiere of 'Cars 3'.
 

Instagram star refuses surgery to correct 80-degree curve in her spine

Hayley decided to go for chiropractic care and exercises to strengthen muscles supporting her spine (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Noise Shots X5 review: An 'AirPods' alternative

Noise has nailed it in most of the parameters that make for a great wireless set of earbuds.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

96-year-old Kerala woman who topped literacy exam gets laptop

Last week, the nonagenarian had expressed her desire to learn computers. To fulfill this, state education minister C Raveendranath visited her home and gifted her a laptop. (Photo: ANI)

Air India flights delayed in Mumbai after ground staff go on strike

'We (Air India) are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,' an airline spokesperson said. (Photo: File)

On 2nd anniversary of demonetisation, Congress slams democracy’s ‘black day’

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. (Photo: File | PTI)

Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya on Diwali, inspects site for planned Lord Ram statue

Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi site came a day after the three-day Deepotsav ended, in which Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was the chief guest on the last day. (Photo: AP)

Thick haze engulfs Delhi as top court’s cracker curbs violated on Diwali

Overall Air Quality Index was recorded at 302 at 11 pm, which fell in very poor category, pollution control board said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham