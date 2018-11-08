search on deccanchronicle.com
Complete Kevin case trial in 6 months: Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 8, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2018, 1:24 am IST
In response to the prosecution plea, the court said it cannot decide at this stage whether it was honour killing or not.
His body was recovered from the Chaliakara river near Pathanapuram the next day.
 His body was recovered from the Chaliakara river near Pathanapuram the next day.

Kottayam: The additional district and sessions court 4  here on Wednesday ordered to complete the trial in the Kevin murder case within six months taking into account the apprehension raised by the prosecution that the process may get delayed.

In response to the prosecution plea, the court said it cannot decide at this stage whether it was honour killing or not.

 

The chargesheet presented by the police to the court says Kevin was kidnapped from his relative's house at Mannanam by a gang led by Shanu Chacko, brother of Ninu, wife of Kevin Joseph, on May 27.  His body was recovered from the Chaliakara river near Pathanapuram the next day.

After allegations of failure on their part to prevent the killing, the then Gandhinagar sub-inspector M.S. Shibu and ASI Sunnymon were suspended and the district police chief V.M. Mohammad Rafeeq was transferred.

Tags: kevin murder case
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam




