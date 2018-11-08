search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala floods: Centre's refusal to accept aid offered by UAE puzzles Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 8, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2018, 3:50 am IST
The Centre's attitude was unfortunate as the government was not just concentrating on reconstruction but building a new Kerala.
Pinarayi Vijayan
 Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the reason for Centre's refusal to accept the aid offered by UAE Government for Kerala flood relief continues to remain a mystery.

The chief minister said  industrialist M.A. Yusuf Ali had made public UAE's Rs 700-crore proposal with the permission of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.  He had informed the Prime Minister about their contribution for Kerala.

 

But the Centre declined to accept UAE offer.  "Had the Centre allowed us, Kerala would have received thousands of crores from across many countries," he said while inaugurating a day-long workshop by Kerala Grama Panchayath Association (KGA) and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) on "After flood activities and rebuilding new Kerala". 

He said the government will seek contribution and technical expertise from all over the world for Rebuilding Kerala. The UN has estimated Rs 31,000 crore loss in the recent floods. The Centre could only provide Rs 4,790 crore as per existing provisions which means there is a gap of Rs 26,000 crores which the state government will have to mobilise on its own.

Pinarayi lamented that the Centre had denied permission to ministers to visit foreign countries for collecting funds for rebuilding Kerala from the NRKs.
 The Centre's attitude was unfortunate as the government was not just concentrating on reconstruction but building a new Kerala.The chief minister lauded the unprecedented efforts of fishermen, local self government representatives and in carrying out the rescue operations during floods. He said those who lost their means of livelihood in the calamity would be provided jobs and additional resources.

Local bodies minister A.C.Moideen felicitated the members of  KGA, officials and department heads for their exemplary work during floods. Ministers E Chandrashekharan, K K Shailaja and Thomas Isaac explained the future course of rebuilding activities being undertaken by the government.

...
Tags: pinarayi vijayan, uae government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was so epic that 'you'll never guess'

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Turner and others at PeeCee's Bachelorette Party.
 

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

The T2 restricts the boot process quite a bit and verifies each step of the process using crypto keys signed by Apple.
 

Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit needed just 11 runs to surpass Kohli's record before the start of the match and the Mumbaikar achieved the feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Melinda Gates urges backing for 'human capital' of mother and child health

Its focus is on high-impact interventions like access to contraception, maternity services and newborn and childhood nutrition. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Remains of the day: Diwali aftermath

The post-Diwali chaos is upon the city, as the roads are covered with firecracker debris and mounds of organic festival waste and pourakarmikas work without method or guidance.

Diwali: Supreme Court ruling goes up in smoke

Diwali festivities in various parts of the city. (DC / KPN)

MBBS syllabus revised after 21 years

Outcome-based learning with importance to nurturing skills expected from each medical graduate is another update of this syllabus revision.

TTMCs turn the corner, add to BMTC’s kitty

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Police warn Duniya Vijay against violence

Duniya Vijay
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham