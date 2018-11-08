search on deccanchronicle.com
96-year-old Kerala woman who topped literacy exam gets laptop

ANI
Published Nov 8, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
The 96-year-old was earlier felicitated by Kerala CM Pinyari Vijayan for scoring 98 marks out of 100 in the state's literacy programme.
Last week, the nonagenarian had expressed her desire to learn computers. To fulfill this, state education minister C Raveendranath visited her home and gifted her a laptop. (Photo: ANI)
Thiruvananthapuram: 96-year-old Karthiyayani Amma, who created history after becoming the oldest women to top Kerala's literacy exam under 'Aksharalaksham' scheme, was gifted a laptop by the state education minister C Raveendranath on Wednesday.

Last week, the nonagenarian had expressed her desire to learn computers. To fulfill this, Raveendranath visited her home and gifted her a laptop.

 

The 96-year-old, a native of Alappuzha district, was felicitated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinyari Vijayan for scoring 98 marks out of 100 in the state's literacy programme.

Reading, writing and basic mathematical skills are tested in the examination, which was taken by 43,330 candidates.

The literacy programme was launched on Republic Day this year in order to achieve 100 per cent literacy in Kerala. 

