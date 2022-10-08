Union minister hails role of RAF in maintaining law and order

HYDERABAD: The Rapid Action Force (RAF), a component of the CRPF, celebrated its 30th Raising Day at its group centre in Jawaharnagar here on Friday. Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the chief guest, said that while RAF was successful in responding to situations and controlling anti-national elements, the government is focussed on their welfare and that of their families.

"With its great skill and amazing ability in mob control and to establish peace, law and order, RAF has been successful," said the minister.

He reviewed an RAF parade and distributed medals after paying homage at the martyrs memorial. Eight contingents from different battalions demonstrated their professional skills in rescue operations, disaster management and administering first-aid.

The first contingent, an all-woman team, stole the show followed by a a drill and a display of riot control.

Mishra said that RAF personnel succeeded in controlling anti-national elements with dexterity.

"In order to ensure improvement in working conditions of CRPF personnel, modern weapons, training facilities and safety equipment are being made available under the modernization scheme of the Union government. They are also getting benefits of several welfare schemes," he added.

Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, director general of CRPF, detailed how RAF came into existence in October 1992 as a specialized wing to contain riots and riot-like situations. Armed with attributes like sensitive policing, zero response time and non-lethal weaponry, RAF has been fulfilling its mandate with 15 RAF Bns, he said.

"The dedicated female component in each RAF team speaks volumes about the gender-sensitivity of this unique force," he added.

RAF has 30 teams to deal with floods, tsunamis, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, avalanches and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters, among others.