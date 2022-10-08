  
Road repairs to complete by March 2023: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 8, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Tirupati Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr. R Sirisha, and Commissioner Anupama Anjali at the camp office on Friday. Municipal Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Minister A Suresh are also seen. irupati Municipal corporation won a 5-star rating award in the Garbage Free Cities Award category and Safai Mitra award in the Safe Shehr category recently. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Tirupati Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr. R Sirisha, and Commissioner Anupama Anjali at the camp office on Friday. Municipal Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Minister A Suresh are also seen. Tirupati Municipal corporation won a 5-star rating award in the Garbage Free Cities Award category and Safai Mitra award in the Safe Shehr category recently. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to repair all roads across the state by March 23, 2023. He also asked them to ensure development of infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies, including the setting up of sewage treatment centers there.

Jagan conducted a review on matters like cleanliness in cities, waste management, sewage treatment, plastic waste management, beautification works in cities and towns, greening, Tidco houses, YSR Urban Clinics, Jagananna Smart Townships etc here on Friday.

He asked the municipal administration department to complete restoration of the damaged roads across the state by March 31 next.

In a review of the municipal administration and urban development department, the chief minister asked the officials to thoroughly examine the roads in all towns and cities in the wake of the heavy rains.  Take up the repair and reconstruction of the damaged roads as a special drive, he told them.

Asking the officials to ensure high standards in the maintenance of garbage dumping yards, the CM asked them to ensure that the general public is not affected in the process.

There should be a constant vigil on the drainage water treatment and waste process management in each and every municipality and corporation, he said.

He said immediate steps should be taken to ensure cleanliness across the state.

Jagan asked officials to prevent flow of drainage water along the retaining wall on Krishna river and effectively implement the ban on use of plastic covers. Hold talks with business and trade and ask them to use alternative material, he told the officials.

Officials have been advised to prepare layouts in all constituencies for construction of Jagananna Smart Townships.  Basic facilities such as water, drainage and electricity should be provided first in Jagananna colonies before establishing the drainage treatment plants, he said. 

He also asked officials to take up beautification works on all roads leading to the Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada.

Jagan also reviewed YSR Jaganna's Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme in urban areas and asked officials to speed up the scheme works. Officials must work for empowerment of women beneficiaries of the welfare schemes.

Municipal administration and urban development minister Audimulapu Suresh, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, municipal administration commissioner Praveen Kumar, municipal administration special CS Y Srilakshmi, APUFIDC MD Lakshmi Shah, Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar and other officials participated in the review meeting.

