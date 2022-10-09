  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2022 Heavy rains over And ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh to continue till Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Oct 9, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Vehicle users trying to wade through the inundated roads during the heavy downpour at Velampeta in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Murali Krishna/DC)
 Vehicle users trying to wade through the inundated roads during the heavy downpour at Velampeta in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Murali Krishna/DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: At a time when Andhra Pradesh has been facing incessant rains over past few days after having suffered floods in several districts, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a possibility of heavy isolated rains over all parts of AP till Tuesday, October 11.

The Met department disclosed that there is a cyclonic circulation (not yet a cyclone) at lower and mid-tropospheric levels over central parts of South Bay of Bengal. This could lead to isolated rains over all parts of the state.

Following the forecast, state government has directed all district administrations to be vigilant about water bodies overflowing following rains and possible damage to old buildings and structures, apart from thatched houses due to continuous rains.

Vizianagaram, Bapatla, Sathyasai and Anantapur districts have recorded high rainfall. Vizianagaram district received the highest rainfall during last 24 hours. Rain started Friday morning and has continued till Saturday morning.

Visakhapatnam city recorded the highest rainfall of 37 mm during the last 24 hours.

During the same period, of total 679 mandals in the state, 34 mandals recorded excess rainfall, 185 mandals excess, 386 mandals normal and 74 mandals deficient rainfall.

From June 1 to Saturday, the state has received an average rainfall of 642 mm.

Citizens say they have been experiencing such continuous rainfalls every few years and during cyclone times.

Kasi, owner of a pan shop on Shivaji Park Road in Visakhapatnam, said, "I usually see continuous rainfall in the city during cyclones like Hudhud. But this time, we have been experiencing non-stop rain over past few days."

Vizag Weatherman said on Twitter: “We have seen #HyderabadRains and #ChennaiRains trending on Twitter. Can't we make #VizagRains trend?"

  • Another cyclone circulation over Bay of Bengal
  •  Rainfall till Tuesday, October 11
  • Vizianagaram district records highest rainfall
  • Visakhapatnam receiving continuous rains
  • AP has recorded 642 mm rainfall since June 1
  • No deficient rainfall districts in AP

Tags: andhra pradesh, india meteorological department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


