Passengers demand additional coaches in Hyderabad Metro Rail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Oct 8, 2022, 9:07 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2022, 9:07 am IST
Metro passengers demand addition of more coaches (PTI file image)
 Metro passengers demand addition of more coaches (PTI file image)

HYDERABAD: With ridership nearly touching pre-Covid-19 levels, passengers who are forced to travel in jampacked Metro Rail trains have demanded the addition of more coaches.

K. Harsh, a Metro Rail user, said that it was high time for Hyderabad Metro Rail to add coaches at least during the peak hours.

A Metro Rail user raised questions on the condition of service roads. Karthik Palvai asked the HMRL about the service road at the Victory Memorial Metro Rail station. “We have requested multiple times but yet no action taken by the management. The road is in the worst condition,” he said.

Deccan Chronicle asked HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy on the same, to which he replied that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) had dug the road to change a sewer line. “The work is getting completed and we will restore the service road in about 15 days. I have asked my engineers to immediately float tenders and take up the restoration work,” he said.

Metro Rail users also asked about the extension of the service to the Old City, five after the service began. Manohar Valeem compared HMRL to Bengaluru, where many phases were being built simultaneously to cover different parts of the city.

Horoscope 08 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

