  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2022 Hyderabad Metro exte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metro extends metro rail timings, day's last trip at 11 pm from October 10

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Oct 8, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2022, 12:54 am IST
The decision to extend the timing comes just about a month after the Metro Rail registered its highest footfall after the Covid-19 pandemic on September 9, during the immersion of Ganesh idols. (Replesentational Image/DC Image)
 The decision to extend the timing comes just about a month after the Metro Rail registered its highest footfall after the Covid-19 pandemic on September 9, during the immersion of Ganesh idols. (Replesentational Image/DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metro Rail services will be extended from October 10. The last service will now leave the originating station at 11 pm. Currently, the last service leaves at 10.45 pm.

N.V.S. Reddy, HMRL managing director, said on Twitter:  “Happy to announce that the service hours of Hyderabad Metro Rail are being extended with effect from 10 October 2022 (Monday). The last train will leave at 11 pm from the respective terminal stations while starting the daily services at the usual 6 am (sic).”

The decision to extend the timing comes just about a month after the Metro Rail registered its highest footfall after the Covid-19 pandemic on September 9, during the immersion of Ganesh idols. On the day, over 4 lakh passengers availed the service. The average daily ridership is currently about 3.78 lakh, while it was over 4 lakh before the pandemic. “Traffic is almost back to pre-Covid levels,” added HMRL officials.

N.V.S Reddy said that the trains in the extended duration will run at a frequency of 10 minutes. He said peak hour services had been increased and running at optimum levels. He said there were 1,050 train trips a day over the entire network and this would further increase to about 1075 with the extended duration.

He said ever since employees had been asked to come back to offices, the footfall had substantially gone up, leading to a demand for increased frequency of trains.

He added, currently, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is recovering steadily and in the last few months, HMRL is witnessing about 3 lakh passengers daily. The passenger ridership is high during office hours in the morning and evening.

With ridership nearly touching pre-Covid-19 levels, passengers who are forced to travel in jampacked Metro Rail trains have demanded the addition of more coaches.

K. Harsh, a Metro Rail user, said that it was high time for Hyderabad Metro Rail to add coaches at least during the peak hours.

A Metro Rail user raised questions on the condition of service roads. Karthik Palvai asked the HMRL about the service road at the Victory Memorial Metro Rail station. “We have requested multiple times but yet no action taken by the management. The road is in the worst condition,” he said.

Deccan Chronicle asked HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy on the same, to which he replied that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) had dug the road to change a sewer line. “The work is getting completed and we will restore the service road in about 15 days. I have asked my engineers to immediately float tenders and take up the restoration work,” he said.

Metro Rail users also asked about the extension of the service to the Old City, five after the service began. Manohar Valeem compared HMRL to Bengaluru, where many phases were being built simultaneously to cover different parts of the city.

...
Tags: hhyderabad metro rail, pre-covid level
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Now, book Hyd metro tickets at your fingertips, on WhatsApp
HMRL extends Metro service on match day
Hyderabad Metro Rail's car-free appeal riles commuters

Latest From Nation

The victim was a native of Sampangiputtu. (Representational Image/ DC)

Missing woman in agency found murdered

The Railways has decided to run special trains from Srikakulam Road to Tirupati (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Special trains between Srikakulam road-Tirupathi

As the Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami had been given a seat adjacent to the Deputy Leader of the Opposition Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI/File)

TN Assembly to meet on Oct 17

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister and party's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after filling his nomination papers for the post of DMK President, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday. — PTI

Stalin files papers for DMK chief post



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nepal, India begin joint commission meeting on water resources

Top officials of India and Nepal on Wednesday began a three-day meeting to discuss bilateral issues related to water resources. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Eight drown, several missing in flash floods during idol immersion in West Bengal

At least eight people drowned and several others went missing after they were swept away in the Mal river due to flash floods during idol immersion on Vijayadashami. (ANI)

President Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Droupadi Murmu leaves for London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Victims' families awaiting justice, says Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI file image)

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->