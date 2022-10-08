  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2022 Centre forms panel t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre forms panel to vet giving SC status to 'SC' religious converts

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 8, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2022, 12:22 am IST
The committee will examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new persons, who claim to historically have belonged to the Scheduled Castes, but have converted to religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under article 341 of the Constitution. (Image: DC)
 The committee will examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new persons, who claim to historically have belonged to the Scheduled Castes, but have converted to religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under article 341 of the Constitution. (Image: DC)

NEW DELHI: The Centre has appointed a commission headed by former CJI K.G. Balakrishnan to examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to historically have belonged to the SCs, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 (amended from time to time) says that no person professing a religion other than Hinduism or Sikhism, or Buddhism can be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

However, Muslim, and Christian groups have often demanded similar status for Dalits who have converted to their religions. The BJP has been opposed to their demand.

The three-member team also includes retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and member UGC Professor Sushma Yadav, according to a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry on Thursday.

The panel will examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new persons, who claim to historically have belonged to the Scheduled Castes, but have converted to religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under article 341 of the Constitution.

The panel will also examine the implications of the decision if it comes to be on the existing Scheduled Castes, besides taking into account the changes in customs, traditions, and their status of social discrimination and deprivation, after these people converted to other religions.

The commission will also examine any other related questions that the Commission deems appropriate in consultation with the Centre and with its consent.

K G Balakrishnan is the Supreme Court's first Dalit Chief Justice. He was also the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of India.
In the notification, the ministry said the issue is a “seminal and historically complex sociological and constitutional question”, and a definite matter of public importance.

“And whereas, given its importance, sensitivity and potential impact, any change in definition in this regard should be on the basis of a detailed and definitive study and extensive consultation with all stakeholders and no Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952) has so far inquired into the matter,” the notification said.

The headquarters of the commission will be in New Delhi and it will submit its report within two years from the date of taking over of the charge by the chairperson, the notification said.

...
Tags: scheduled castes (scs), religious converts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rajani (in picture) said the present government is taking up construction of 10,032 YSR health clinics and developing new PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, area hospitals and medical colleges by allocating as high as Rs 16,000 crore in the state budget for health care. — DC File Image

Aarogyasri to cover 3,254 procedures in AP from Oct. 15: Minister

ICMR selected six states including AP to undertake the study. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Marriage is tough task for sickle cell carriers

Both parties initially wanted to set up their own arches. Because this could have caused a problem, they held discussions with both parties and decided to erect a single arch. — DC Image

This community celebration is the epitome of 'Hum Hai Hyderabadi'

Some 90 per cent of the road between Khammam and Suryapet is now a six-lane road. The new road, technically called as 365-BB, will not touch Suryapet and connects to the Vijayawada and Hyderabad highway near a bridge on Musi river. — DC Image

Khammam rejoices with 365-BB road journey



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nepal, India begin joint commission meeting on water resources

Top officials of India and Nepal on Wednesday began a three-day meeting to discuss bilateral issues related to water resources. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Eight drown, several missing in flash floods during idol immersion in West Bengal

At least eight people drowned and several others went missing after they were swept away in the Mal river due to flash floods during idol immersion on Vijayadashami. (ANI)

President Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Droupadi Murmu leaves for London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Victims' families awaiting justice, says Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI file image)

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->