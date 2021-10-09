SC asks CBI to go ahead with probe against AP minister

Supreme Court directed the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue its inquiry in a case of disproportionate assets. (PTI)

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court directed the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue its inquiry in a case of disproportionate assets booked against Andhra Pradesh minister for education Adimulapu Suresh and his wife and IRS officer T. Vijayalakshmi.

A division bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued an order directing the CBI to go ahead with its probe in the case.

It may be mentioned that the CBI carried out search and seizure operation against several IRS officers in 2016 and found T. Vijayalakshmi having assets disproportionate to her known sources of income while her husband and presently minister for education Adimulapu Suresh as the abettor. The duo acquired assets worth Rs 5.95 crore against their income of Rs 4.84 crore showing 22 percent additional earnings between 2010-16.