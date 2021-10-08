Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2021 PM inaugurates O2 pl ...
PM inaugurates O2 plant in Anantapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 8, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2021, 12:31 am IST
This was part of the PM's dedication of 35 plants across 35 states and UT's during a programme held at AlMS at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the dedication of 35 PSA Oxygen Plants to the nation, in Rishikesh, Thursday, Oct 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ANANTAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant established under PM CARES banner at the super specialty hospital here, by virtual mode.

This was part of the PM's dedication of 35 plants across 35 states and Union Territories during a programme held at All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

 

The programme was locally organised at the super speciality hospital premises in the Cancer Hospital area. First used as a fully Covid-care hospital, the hospital had been built as part of the state bifurcation packages to provide better medical facilities for the Rayalaseema region. Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah formally inaugurated the oxygen plant on the occasion after the prime minister dedicated the set of oxygen centres to the nation through virtual mode.

The MP noted that this was the second oxygen plant under the PM CARES scheme in the district. Six oxygen plants are available in the district through the MP Local Areas Development Scheme, to serve the Covid patients in critical conditions. "We are expressing our gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having taken part in the event to inaugurate the plants and dedicating the plants to the nation," Rangaiah said.

 

Anantapur urban MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, who presided over the event expressed his thanks to the PM. He said the state government was keen on providing best medical facilities to all sections of people.

Anantapur collector Nagalakshmi said about Rs 1.20 lakh was spent for the oxygen plant that can be of great help to the 123-bed capacity hospital.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav Anantapur Mayor Wasim and deputy mayors Vasanthi and Vijayabhaskar Reddy were among those who participated in the event.

