Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2021 Karnataka aims 2nd d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka aims 2nd dose for 70 pc eligible people by Dec-end: CM Basavaraj Bommai

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2021, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2021, 5:18 pm IST
Bommai plans to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP National President J P Nadda later during the day
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre has assured it will supply more COVID-19 vaccine to Karnataka as the state targets to inoculate 70 per cent of its eligible population with the second dose by December-end, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here.

The Union minister in the meeting said he was happy with the vaccination drive undertaken by the state, which has achieved 1.48 crore doses of vaccination last month, he told reporters.

 

"The minister assured us that he will give more (vaccines) if required. We have a stock of 51 lakh doses and a special drive is being undertaken. We are focusing on giving the second dose to people," Bommai said.

So far, the state government has administered first dose to 81 per cent of the eligible population, while the second dose has been given to 37 per cent of the eligible population of the state, he said.

"By the end of December, Karnataka's target is to provide first dose to 90 per cent (of the eligible population) and second dose to 70 per cent of the eligible population. The Union minister has assured full support for this drive," the chief minister said.

 

Bommai informed that the Union minister is scheduled to visit Bengaluru to attend the convocation programme of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science on October 15 and also review health infrastructure in the state.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were present at the meeting.

Bommai plans to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP National President J P Nadda later during the day.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, covid-19 vaccine, vaccination drive, karnataka government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The top court said it is not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight persons were killed on October 3. (PTI Photo)

SC unhappy over false tweet claiming CJI met victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: No action to be taken under pressure says UP CM Adityanath

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Sabarimala airport to be constructed in time-bound manner: Kerala CM

KCR said various assemblies and political parties in the country have been urging the Centre to take up this census. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana Assembly urges Centre to conduct caste-wise census of BCs in 2021



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 21,257 fresh cases of Covid, 271 new deaths

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP government to file status report on arrested

Supreme Court (PTI)

School reopening: Kerala govt prepares centralised module to de-stress parents

Counselling session was already given to the needy children with the support of the social justice department. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Govt plans to slap higher penalty for cruelty against animals

Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Poultry Minister Parshottam Rupala. (Photo: File)

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->