Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2021 Jagan seeks Centre&r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan seeks Centre’s help in tiding over AP power crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2021, 2:32 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 6:52 am IST
The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to direct the union ministries of coal and railways to allot 20 coal rakes to the state
He asked the Prime Minister to instruct banks/lending institutions to provide working capital loans liberally to Discoms till the crisis was tided over in order to make coal payments and to undertake market purchases. (DC File Image)
 He asked the Prime Minister to instruct banks/lending institutions to provide working capital loans liberally to Discoms till the crisis was tided over in order to make coal payments and to undertake market purchases. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to tide over the energy crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to direct the union ministries of coal and railways to allot 20 coal rakes to the state. He asked for revival of stranded/non-working pit-head coal plants in India without PPAs or coal linkage on an emergency basis as some of these are under CIRP process by NCLT. He said such plants must also commence operations immediately regardless of stage of proceedings at NCLT and opined that it would save the coal transport time and quantity limitations in coal transportation to non-pit head coal plants. He asked for supply of deep water well gas available with ONGC and Reliance on emergency basis to 2,300 mw capacity stranded/non-working gas plants. He said the deficit of nearly 500 mw power from central generating stations due to plant maintenance could be bridged by reviving the plants at the earliest or by postponing the maintenance. He asked the Prime Minister to instruct banks/lending institutions to provide working capital loans liberally to Discoms till the crisis was tided over in order to make coal payments and to undertake market purchases.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the unfolding international energy crisis resulted in three-fold increase in electricity prices across Europe and China and also hit India and added that the post-Covid power demand in the state increased by 15 percent in the last six months and by 20 percent in the last one month.

The Chief Minister said, “Andhra Pradesh has been meeting a grid demand of about 185-195 MU daily. Power generation stations operated by APGenco which supply about 45 percent of the state's energy needs, hardly have coal stocks for one or two days and it may impact power generation. APGenco coal plants are operating at less than 50 percent of their 90 MU/day capacity due to shortage of coal. The central generation stations have also not been able to supply more than 75 percent of their 40 MU/day capacity. To absorb 8,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, AP has not been executing contracts with coal-based plants and consequently, it depends heavily on market purchases for sourcing its shortfall energy.”

 

He said, “The daily average market price of about 40 MU/day energy that we purchase has increased three times from Rs 4.6 per kWh on September 15 to daily average of Rs 15 per kWh on Friday. The rates in Day-Ahead and Real Time power markets are soaring day by day and have reached the peak of Rs 20 per power unit at most times of the day. The power is also not available at certain hours in the market due to less availability of generation in the country. It is quite an alarming situation and the finances of distribution companies will deteriorate further if the situation persists. More water is required in the last stage of harvesting and if it is denied, fields would dry up and farmers stand to lose. Unplanned power cuts once resorted to, will lead to chaotic conditions as we witnessed in 2012. It has become increasingly difficult for us to meet the grid demand and the circumstances are pushing us towards load shedding.”

 

...
Tags: cm jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 09 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former minister Etala Rajendar of the BJP accompanied by Union minister Kishan Reddy and state party chief Bandi Sanjay filing his papers in Huzurabad. (DC)

61 candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll

In his quarters, he tried to rape her. The girl began to scream, which was heard by some pilgrims, who rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. — Representational image/DC

Mantralayam pilgrims rescue minor from temple employee

October and November are favourable months for wild dogs to breed. This year, the weather also seems to be favourable for them due to the copious rainfall during the southwest monsoon season and the presence of green cover in the zoo. — DC file photo

Vizag zoo prepares 3 dholes for breeding as season begins

The affidavit also stated that 2,51, 87,253 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till the end of September. The targeted population for vaccination is 2,77, 67,000 in the state, of which 1,82,98,288 beneficiaries received the dose(s), among which 68,88, 965 received both doses. — DC file photo

Schools safe for kids, Telanagana government tells High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to issue fresh guidelines for UK nationals: Sources

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine. (PTI File Photo)

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers. (Representational image: AFP)

India, China in Tawang faceoff, later disengage

The faceoff, which was reported near Yangtse in the Tawang sector, had lasted for few hours before both sides disengaged. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 204 days

A worker sanitises and fumigates a temple after the Maharashtra government allowed religious places to reopen from October 7, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.(PTI/Kunal Patil)

SC slams Uttar Pradesh government's probe on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The court also took exception to the composition of SIT comprising DIG, SP, circle officers of Uttar Pradesh police saying that it was not surprising the way it was acting against the accused as it is packed with local people. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->