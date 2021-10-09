Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2021 Andhra Pradesh gover ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh government all set curb fiddling at fuel outlets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2021, 1:09 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 6:53 am IST
A majority of fuel stations use self-destructive pulsars in nozzles to dispense fuel as they are tamper-proof
AP has 3,878 fuel retail outlets run by oil companies like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Reliance, Essar and others and about 20,000 dispensers. (Photo: PTI)
 AP has 3,878 fuel retail outlets run by oil companies like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Reliance, Essar and others and about 20,000 dispensers. (Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Following a recent finding of filching of nearly 30 ml fuel for every litre sold to the consumer by using manipulative software in Telangana state, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take up a special drive at fuel retail outlets to find out and curb such illegal practice shortly.

AP has 3,878 fuel retail outlets run by oil companies like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Reliance, Essar and others and about 20,000 dispensers. Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the major supplier of fuel dispensers.

 

Though the company-owned fuel retail outlets avoid fraudulent practice, private agencies which take such outlets on lease, resort to short delivery of fuel ranging from 10 ml to 30 ml per litre by tampering with the motherboard of fuel dispenser with integrated chips to manipulate the software programme.

Legal metrology sources say that Dubai-based masterminds fix the nozzle by using software in such a way that it can be operated by remote control. The owners of on-lease fuel stations fix the mechanism to one or two fuel dispensers at the bunk. They instruct the workers to direct vehicles to such fuel dispensers so that they can resort to short delivery of fuel.

 

Sources say that the legal metrology authorities are getting ready to catch such illegal practices. They say that it is mandatory to fix certain equipment to prevent short delivery of fuel.

A senior official from the legal metrology department said, “We are going to take up special drive on fuel stations to find out any fraudulent practice of short delivery of fuel very shortly. A majority of fuel stations use self-destructive pulsars in nozzles to dispense fuel as they are tamper-proof. Our task is to find those who fix non-destructive pulsars and make them replace them with self-destructive pulsars to ensure accurate dispensing of fuel as per display.”

 

Earlier, the legal metrology authorities carried out raids on fuel stations for short delivery of fuel with tampered mother boards of fuel dispensers and booked 17 cases in the state.

The authorities advised consumers to check for zero before delivery and be alert in case of double display models of fuel dispensers.

...
Tags: fuel, telangana state, andhra pradesh government, iocl, hpcl, bpcl
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 09 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former minister Etala Rajendar of the BJP accompanied by Union minister Kishan Reddy and state party chief Bandi Sanjay filing his papers in Huzurabad. (DC)

61 candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll

In his quarters, he tried to rape her. The girl began to scream, which was heard by some pilgrims, who rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. — Representational image/DC

Mantralayam pilgrims rescue minor from temple employee

October and November are favourable months for wild dogs to breed. This year, the weather also seems to be favourable for them due to the copious rainfall during the southwest monsoon season and the presence of green cover in the zoo. — DC file photo

Vizag zoo prepares 3 dholes for breeding as season begins

The affidavit also stated that 2,51, 87,253 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till the end of September. The targeted population for vaccination is 2,77, 67,000 in the state, of which 1,82,98,288 beneficiaries received the dose(s), among which 68,88, 965 received both doses. — DC file photo

Schools safe for kids, Telanagana government tells High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to issue fresh guidelines for UK nationals: Sources

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine. (PTI File Photo)

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers. (Representational image: AFP)

India, China in Tawang faceoff, later disengage

The faceoff, which was reported near Yangtse in the Tawang sector, had lasted for few hours before both sides disengaged. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 204 days

A worker sanitises and fumigates a temple after the Maharashtra government allowed religious places to reopen from October 7, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.(PTI/Kunal Patil)

SC slams Uttar Pradesh government's probe on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The court also took exception to the composition of SIT comprising DIG, SP, circle officers of Uttar Pradesh police saying that it was not surprising the way it was acting against the accused as it is packed with local people. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->