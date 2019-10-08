Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2019 Supreme Court halts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court halts axe, Maharashtra govt says Aarey job done

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Oct 8, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Free those held for protesting against cutting of trees: Court
A man cuts a tree branch at the construction site of a metro train parking shed at Aarey Colony, Mumbai, on Monday. Cutting of trees has been halted till October 21. (Photo: AP)
 A man cuts a tree branch at the construction site of a metro train parking shed at Aarey Colony, Mumbai, on Monday. Cutting of trees has been halted till October 21. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government not to cut any more trees in Aarey Milk Colony area of Mumbai. But its order came amid an admission by the Maharashtra government that whatever was required to be cut has already been done.

Aarey Colony is a contiguous part of the larger Sanjay Gandhi National Park and a part of it is being cleared by cutting 2,646 tress to create space for the construction of Mumbai metro rail shed.  

 

“As undertaken, status quo be maintained till the next date of hearing with respect to cutting of trees”, a special bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Ashok Bhushan ordered. While passing the order, the bench took on record a statement by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra government and the Mumbai civic body, who said, “Whatever was to be cut has been cut,” and added that “there will no more cutting of trees.” Since Friday, 2,141 trees have been cut.

The court also ordered the release, forthwith, of those arrested for protesting against the cutting of the trees.

Mr Mehta told the court that he had spoken with the Mumbai police commissioner and was informed that all those arrested for protesting against the cutting of trees have been released.

The order for status quo was given by the two-judge bench specially constituted after the apex court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a letter petition addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on felling of trees in the colony. The apex court is on a week-long Dussehra break from Tuesday.

The letter was received by the CJI’s office on Sunday and later in the evening it was directed to be listed for an urgent hearing.

The court on Monday permitted the students to file a formal petition relating to the issue.

Mr Mehta sought to defend the cutting of trees by saying that the entire area under forest cover is more than 3,000 acres and the area that is being cleared of tress is less than two per cent. But an unimpressed Justice Bhushan said, “Whether it is 1 per cent or 2 per cent is not relevant. The question is whether it can be done legally or not”.

At the next hearing, set for October 21, the court is likely to examine the legality of cutting of trees. The bench ordered status quo even as solicitor general Mehta repeatedly urged the court to record his statement that there would be no further cutting of tress but not pass status quo order.

Apparently displeased with Mr Mehta hammering against the status quo order, Justice Misha said, “You can’t dictate… you are making it very light.”

Informing the court that the loss of trees would be made good by planting as many trees, Mr Mehta said that Mumbai Metro has already planted 2,900 trees. This was in pursuance to our order two years ago, Justice Mishra pointed out and sought a report on “how many of them are surviving today.” “Submit the report,” Justice Mishra said in response to Mr Mehta’s statement that the survival rate is 95 per cent.

...
Tags: supreme court, aarey milk colony
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sources in pharmaceutical industry say impurities limited to a few batches are due to a lapse in the good manufacturing process. (Representational image)

Recall fails to affect ranitidine

The TDR is given for a certain additional built-up area in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner to the GHMC.

TDR bank may begin on October 15

The same alert will be transmitted to the regi-onal station house officer, divisional assistant and deputy commissioners of police, and to the control room of the cab operator, registered family members, friends etc. (Representational image)

Emergency button to turn mandatory for cab services

Mr Venkateswarlu said the Association will meet in a day or two to take a final call on the demand of the members of the Association.

Liquor vendors seeks strike against raids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nusrat Jahan in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga puja

Clad in a saree and sporting sindur, Nusrat Jahan had attended Durga puja celebrations of Suruchi Sangha with her husband on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Haste with which Maharashtra govt acted in Aarey condemnable: NCP

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Bridge in Junagadh collapses, several trapped

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan: Two arrested for thrashing Muslim couple at Alwar bus stop

The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar. (Photo: ANI)

Azaan played at Durga Puja sparks row in Bengal; organisers, TMC leader unfazed

The puja committee, however, defended its decision, saying it was done as the theme of the community puja was communal harmony. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham