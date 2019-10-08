Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2019 Rajnath Singh receiv ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh receives first of 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet

ANI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 6:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.
The minister will perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft. (Photo: ANI)
 The minister will perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

Bordeaux: The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 was formally delivered to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday.

Singh received the aircraft at the Rafale fighter jet handing-over ceremony at Merignac in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. Members of the top military brass of France as well as senior officials of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, were also present at the ceremony.

 

The RB in the tail number denoted the initials of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria who played a key role in the signing of the biggest ever defence deal of India worth above Rs 60,000 crore for 36 fighter planes.

The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.

Singh arrived in France for a three-day visit on Monday. Upon the arrival, the Defence Minister tweeted that the visit was aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.

"Bonjour Paris! Delighted to be in France. This great nation is India's important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries." the tweet read.

"Naturally, everyone is excited about Rafale coming to India and Rafale will be handed over tomorrow (Tuesday), you too should witness the ceremony," Singh told ANI.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister held a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron during which the two leaders resolved to take the relationship between the two countries to the next level. Singh described the meeting as warm and productive and said it demonstrated the depth of India-France bilateral partnerships, "especially in the defence sector, which has significantly strengthened in recent times."

The minister will perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rafale fighter jet, rajnath singh, armed forces


Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (Photo: PTI)

‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on issues affecting Congress

The entire consignment was supported by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and orchestrated through Germany and Lahore, sources in intelligence agencies had said. (Photo: File)

Punjab: Forces on alert after drone enters from Pakistan

The incident took place around 7:30 pm. (Photo: Representational)

SRPF personnel shoots self at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

He urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to immediately release 50 per cent of the amount deposited in the PMC Bank. (Photo: ANI)

PMC Bank crisis affects preparations for 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SRPF personnel shoots self at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

The incident took place around 7:30 pm. (Photo: Representational)

PMC Bank crisis affects preparations for 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

He urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to immediately release 50 per cent of the amount deposited in the PMC Bank. (Photo: ANI)

Assembly polls: PM Modi to address 9 election rallies in Maharashtra, 4 in Haryana

In Maharashtra, Modi will carry out nine rallies from October 14 and is slated to address four rallies in Haryana from October 17. (Photo: File)

Upset over land dispute, CRPF constable threatens to become 'Paan Singh Tomar'

In the video, which went viral on social media, a 74 battalion CRPF constable stationed in Sukma, GD Pramod Kumar alleged that his uncle grabbed his farmland in Hathras and assaulted his family members. (Photo: ANI)

RTC employees dismissed themselves by not reporting to duty: KCR

Rao said that the government aims to ensure that people should are not subjected to inconvenience and hence the government is taking all measures to strengthen the RTC. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham