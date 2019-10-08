Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2019 PDP team defers visi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PDP team defers visit to Party chief Mehbooba Mufti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 8, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 12:59 am IST
The Governor’s administration had granted permission for the meeting on Sunday evening.
Srinagar: A 10-member delegation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which was to visit its incarcerated president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti at a detention centre here on Monday has deferred the meeting. Sources said that the meeting was postponed as the dominant view in the party is that it could be “exploited” by the authorities as a sign of return of normalcy in the Valley.

The Governor’s administration had granted permission for the meeting on Sunday evening. Earlier during that day, a National Conference (NC) delegation has met its president Farooq Abdullah and his son and party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

 

The PDP delegation that was to meet Ms. Mufti would have been led by the party’s general secretary Ved Mahajan. PDP spokesperson Firdous Tak had said the party had requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow the meeting.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, people’s democratic party
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


