No certificates for talaq, khula, Muslims in a tizzy

Wakf Board officials are being careful as they wait for the government to issue specific orders on the recently passed ‘The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019’.

Hyderabad: With the Wakf Boards in Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh having stopped issuing certificates of talaq (divorce) and khula (divorce on wife’s initiative), many Muslims, already grappling with the anguish of their marriage breaking down, feel more let down.

In TS, Wakf Board authorities have stopped issuing the certificates for about two months now, while people in AP are unable to get the certificates since the past month.

Wakf Board officials are being careful as they wait for the government to issue specific orders on the recently passed ‘The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019’.

Officials, on condition of anonymity, said they do not want to take any risk as the matter is very sensitive. In AP, people were asked to move court or wait till specific orders were received from the government. Incidentally, the AP Wakf Board issues very few certificates; not more than 10,000 per year.

A certificate pertaining to nikah, talaq and khula issued by the Wakf Board is considered valid document to show the marital status of Muslims. These certificates are utilised to obtain passport, visa, Haj pilgrimage permits, etc. They are also used in partition suits or marital disputes in courts of law. A talaq or khula certificate is essential in case a woman desires to remarry.

Incidentally, while the Wakf Act makes it clear that the Wakf Board has no connection with marriage related affairs, the TS Wakf Board has a special section to do just that.

This special section was established to deal with the affairs of marriage and divorce of Muslims after the Wakf Board entered into an agreement with the Anjuman-e-Qazat in 1971 and started issuing nikah, talaq and khula certificates from 1973 onward.

In TS, about 50,000 nikah (weddings) take place every year. The TS Wakf Board issues over 35,000 marriage and more than 1,500 talaq and khula certificates per year.

Reacting to the news on stoppage of certificates, the Anjuman-e-Qazat Telangana State, an association of qazis, warned the Wakf Board not to create unnecessary controversies.

Congress leaders too submitted a memorandum to the Wakf Board authorities requesting revival of the services to avoid difficulties to the needy.

Anjuman-e-Qazat president Qazi Meer Mohammed Quader Ali reacted sharply to the report and said that the act was an unnecessary complication that is lead to confusion among the general public.

He clarified that the Act recently passed by Parliament criminalises talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband, while it is silent on the kind of divorce permissible in Shariah. It does not prohibit divorce on the initiation of the woman called ‘khula’.

Mr Quader Ali also clarified that the Wakf Board does not issue any certificate on its own if the application is filed by only one of the conjugal partners. Such a certificate is issued only if the application is accompanied by confirmation certificate issued by any recognised qazis and after satisfying all verification in accordance with the prevailing laws of land and the shariah.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders, led by Mr Osman bin Mohammed Al-Hajiri and Mr Mohammed Sohail Quadri, called on TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem and submitted a representation requesting him to revive the process of issuing talaq and khula certificates as the general public was suffering.