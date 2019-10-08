Law should promise digital house numbers: K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and information technology minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday underlined that rules under the new Municipal Act be simplified, so that people could easily access various amenities.

At a meeting he held with the town planning officials, the municipal administration minister said multiple access points should be made available to people, like MeeSeva, mobile apps, kiosks and websites of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), so that they can quickly get the various permissions required from authorities.

The minister said the need for general public to physically interact with officials should be minimal. The meeting decided to have a comprehensive master plan for each urban local body, QR-based digital door numbering and a uniform call centre number for all municipal queries pertaining to the new Act.