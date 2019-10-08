Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2019 Law should promise d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Law should promise digital house numbers: K T Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 8, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 1:16 am IST
The minister said the need for general public to physically interact with officials should be minimal.
K T Rama Rao
 K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and information technology minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday underlined that rules under the new Municipal Act be simplified, so that people could easily access various amenities.

At a meeting he held with the town planning officials, the municipal administration minister said multiple access points should be made available to people, like MeeSeva, mobile apps, kiosks and websites of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), so that they can quickly get the various permissions required from authorities.

 

The minister said the need for general public to physically interact with officials should be minimal. The meeting decided to have a comprehensive master plan for each urban local body, QR-based digital door numbering and a uniform call centre number for all municipal queries pertaining to the new Act.

...
Tags: municipal administration, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sources in pharmaceutical industry say impurities limited to a few batches are due to a lapse in the good manufacturing process. (Representational image)

Recall fails to affect ranitidine

The TDR is given for a certain additional built-up area in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner to the GHMC.

TDR bank may begin on October 15

The same alert will be transmitted to the regi-onal station house officer, divisional assistant and deputy commissioners of police, and to the control room of the cab operator, registered family members, friends etc. (Representational image)

Emergency button to turn mandatory for cab services

Mr Venkateswarlu said the Association will meet in a day or two to take a final call on the demand of the members of the Association.

Liquor vendors seeks strike against raids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nusrat Jahan in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga puja

Clad in a saree and sporting sindur, Nusrat Jahan had attended Durga puja celebrations of Suruchi Sangha with her husband on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Haste with which Maharashtra govt acted in Aarey condemnable: NCP

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Bridge in Junagadh collapses, several trapped

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan: Two arrested for thrashing Muslim couple at Alwar bus stop

The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar. (Photo: ANI)

PDP team defers visit to Party chief Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham