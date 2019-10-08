Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2019 Dusshera: Take up on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dusshera: Take up one mission this year and work to fulfil it, urges PM Modi

ANI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 8:53 pm IST
The prime minister spoke of women's empowerment.
Addressing a gathering at Ramleela ground in Dwarka during Dusshera celebrations for the first time, the Prime Minister began his speech by raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Rama' amid chants of 'Modi Modi' by the people. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the Dussehra celebrations at Ram Leela maidan in Dwarka here and in his address said that India is a land of festivals and that every festival brings our society together. He also urged people to take up and fulfill one mission that would benefit the country.

"India is a land of Shakti Sadhna. In the last nine days, we worshipped Maa. Taking that spirit ahead, let us always work towards furthering empowerment as well as the dignity of women. The land, which worship Maa, it our responsibility to respect and dignity of every women."

"During Mann Ki Baat, I had spoken about Ghar Ki Laxmi. This Diwali, let us celebrate the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. Those girls who have achieved and something and can inspire someone, we should felicitate them. This can be our Lakshmi Pujan," Modi added.

On this Vijaya Dashami as the country marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi requested fellow Indians to "take up one mission this year and work to fulfil it."

"This mission can be- not wasting food, conserving energy, saving water, not vandalizing public property or anything which is in the interest of the nation, We should try to get rid of plastic and make it a movement," he said.

He elucidated on the country and its festivals.

"Due to our vibrant culture, there is always an occasion or festival in some part of India. Every festival brings our society together. Festivals also connect us and mould us. Celebrations fill us with enthusiasm, and also give us the ability to decorate our dream," he said.

"We have festivals in our blood. That's why the vitality of India's social life is festivals. Due to this, the 1000-years-old tradition does not go to club culture. Though India's festivals, we celebrate the salient aspects of Indian culture. We get to know different types of art, music, song and dance. In India's tradition, robots do not take birth but living humans," Modi said.

He said that if we want to understand the power of collective spirit, we must seek inspiration from Bhagwan Shri Krishna and Bhagwan Shri Ram.

The Prime Minister watched the Ramleela organized by the Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society.

He also witnessed the burning of giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad signifying the triumph of good over evil, during the event.

...
Tags: narendra modi, dussehra celebrations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


