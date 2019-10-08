Nation Current Affairs 08 Oct 2019 Ahead of Modi-Xi mee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, China refuses to budge on Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 12:56 am IST
The delay in announcing the dates and venue of the meeting caused intense speculation about whether the meeting would be held.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: China has apparently conveyed to India that it “has not changed its position on the Kashmir issue” and that it wants the issue to be resolved in a peaceful manner bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

With both sides being in touch with each other in the past few days amid hectic diplomatic parleys, the decks have finally been cleared for the holding of the Second Informal Summit between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram (also known as Mamallapuram) near Chennai on October 11-12, with an official announcement by India expected by Tuesday. The delay in announcing the dates and venue of the meeting caused intense speculation about whether the meeting would be held.

 

Sino-Indian ties were strained following Beijing's support to Pakistan at the United Nations recently on the Kashmir issue after India abrogated Article 370

and bifurcated J&K State in early-August.

China was upset at the Indian Army holding exercises in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing regards as part of its territory. India was unhappy with China backing Pakistan at the UN on the Kashmir issue and also with Beijing pushing for informal discussions on the Kashmir issue by the member-countries of the UN Security Council at the behest of Pakistan a few weeks ago.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, October 11 will see a walk-through by the two leaders on the beach where the famed ancient Shore Temple is located. The main informal summit will be on October 12. The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, narendra modi, chinese president xi jinping
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sources in pharmaceutical industry say impurities limited to a few batches are due to a lapse in the good manufacturing process. (Representational image)

Recall fails to affect ranitidine

The TDR is given for a certain additional built-up area in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner to the GHMC.

TDR bank may begin on October 15

The same alert will be transmitted to the regi-onal station house officer, divisional assistant and deputy commissioners of police, and to the control room of the cab operator, registered family members, friends etc. (Representational image)

Emergency button to turn mandatory for cab services

Mr Venkateswarlu said the Association will meet in a day or two to take a final call on the demand of the members of the Association.

Liquor vendors seeks strike against raids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nusrat Jahan in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga puja

Clad in a saree and sporting sindur, Nusrat Jahan had attended Durga puja celebrations of Suruchi Sangha with her husband on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Haste with which Maharashtra govt acted in Aarey condemnable: NCP

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Bridge in Junagadh collapses, several trapped

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan: Two arrested for thrashing Muslim couple at Alwar bus stop

The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar. (Photo: ANI)

PDP team defers visit to Party chief Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham