search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will bring Opposition together to make Mayawati PM: OP Chautala

ANI
Published Oct 8, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Chautala, is serving 10-yr sentence in Tihar after being convicted in Haryana teachers' recruitment scam, has recently come out on a parole.
'We will work towards uniting the Opposition so that Mayawati becomes the next prime minister,' Chautala said while addressing a 'Samman Divas' rally in Gohana on Sunday. (Photo: PTI | File)
 'We will work towards uniting the Opposition so that Mayawati becomes the next prime minister,' Chautala said while addressing a 'Samman Divas' rally in Gohana on Sunday. (Photo: PTI | File)

Gohana: Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Om Prakash Chautala has said his party will work towards bringing all the opposition parties together to make Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati the next prime minister of India.

"We will work towards uniting the Opposition so that Mayawati becomes the next prime minister," Chautala said while addressing a 'Samman Divas' rally in Gohana on Sunday.

 

Chautala, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Tihar Jail after being convicted in the Haryana teachers' recruitment scam, has recently come out on a two-week parole. The rally was organised here to mark the 105th birth anniversary of senior INLD leader and his father, Devi Lal.

The INLD president's son and senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who was also present in the rally, urged people to help the INLD-BSP alliance come to power in Haryana with a majority.

Tags: indian national lok dal, om prakash chautala, mayawati, bahujan samaj party
Location: India, Haryana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kohli, Bhuvi, Bumrah and others may be rested for more games ahead of World Cup 2019?

Kohli was rested for the six-nation tournament, and according to a Times of India report, he among other top players including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for more matches keeping in mind the upcoming Australia tour. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Aston Martin DB11, treat for the eyes: Image Gallery

This is aesthetically soothing to the eyes and is designed keeping the aerodynamics as the primary concern.
 

Here’s what you should eat to beat arthritis

From anti-inflammatory fruits and vegetables to immune-boosting bacteria, there is range of changes one can make to diet that could help reduce pain and protect joints. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Saina Nehwal confirms marriage with Parupalli Kashyap, reveals bonding over badminton

Saina revealed that the duo has known each other for over a decade and she found it very easy to share her feelings with Kashyap. (Photo: Instagram)
 

2019 Audi Q3 unveiled; will take on BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLA

Unlike the outgoing model, the 2019 Q3 is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform.
 

Mukesh Ambani loses USD 1.9 billion every trading day

Mukesh Ambani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking NRC implementation in Tripura

The centre had on July 30 published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore were included. (Photo: File)

Watch: Assam deputy speaker Mallah falls off an elephant, laughs it off

On Saturday, when Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Protection from arrest extended for P Chidambaram, son in Aircel-Maxis case

P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case on July 19. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi HC allows CBI to file closure report in missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed case

Najeeb Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad the previous night. (Photo: File)

9 arrested for beating Bihar schoolgirls who resisted sex harassment

The girls were beaten up by local villagers for protesting against sexual harassment by local youth in Bihar’s Supaul district. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham