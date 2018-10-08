Watch: Assam deputy speaker Mallah falls off an elephant, laughs it off

On Saturday, when Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Ratabari (Assam): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell off an elephant during a procession organised by his supporters.

On Saturday, when Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. But the animal lost his balance and Mallah slid and fell on the ground. He escaped unhurt.

The deputy speaker then stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him.

Mallah was declared elected uncontested by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami under Article 178 of the Constitution of India on September 26.