Universities dons want enquiry into Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s charges

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s remarks that crores of rupees exchanged hands in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to state universities before he took over has stirred a debate among academicians.

They are demanding a detailed enquiry and punishment for the persons found to be involved in corruption in the past. While participating in an education-related event on Saturday Mr Purohit had said, “In the appointment of Vice-Chancellors crores of money have exchanged hands. I could not believe that and then I decided that things have to be changed. Till date, I have selected nine Vice-Chancellors purely on merit and nobody can raise a finger against me.”

Though the Governor was stating a well-known fact among academic circles, the Governor himself saying it surprised many and assumed significance. “It was an open secret and everybody knew. One of the previous Governors was involved in the corruption and former higher education ministers were also involved. The fact that the Governor said it assumes very great significance,” said M. Ananthakrishnan, former Vice-Chancellor, Anna University and former chairman, IIT Kanpur.

The Governor has stopped the corruption in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. “But, what is the guarantee that the old practices will not resume if the Governor changes?” he asked.

“Governor Banwarilal Purohit should ask for an investigation and give exemplary punishment for both who have paid the money and received it. If that has been done, in future people will be afraid of punishment,” he said. “Till that happens, Governor's statement alone will not have the long-term and permanent effect to ensure probity in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors,” he added.

Educationist and former Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University V.Vasanthi Devi also urged the Governor to investigate the corruption.

“If the Governor says that there has been corruption in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in the past, he should order an investigation into what had happened. A proper investigation can bring the guilty to book,” she urged. “A very deep malice has crept into the higher education system of Tamil Nadu and it should definitely be stopped at the top level,” she said.

Pointing out that a huge amount of money is involved in every appointment and transfer in higher educational institutions, she said, “Once a Vice-Chancellor post itself has become a matter of bargaining and very shady dealing it is very difficult to contain the disease from spreading downwards in the university system.”

Anna University former Vice-Chancellor E.Balagurusamy welcomed the Governor's statement. “It is good that the Governor has raised the issue and the public is aware of it now,” he said.

“In the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, money power, political power and caste power have all been acting in the last decade. Every Vice-Chancellor during this period, was appointed based on one of these factors,” he alleged.

Some of the Vice-Chancellors who paid the bribe to get the post used to say it openly and even urged the colleges to help make their returns on the investment made.

“When the Anna University was bifurcated in 2007, an assistant professor named R. Radhakrishnan was made Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Coimbatore. Without paying money, how he would have got the post?” he asked. Mr.Radhakrishnan was convicted to 5 years imprisonment in a related graft case.