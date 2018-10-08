Stray dogs 'poisoned' in Hyderabad? Case filed after deaths of 100 cannines

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A case was registered on Sunday following a complaint alleging that nearly 100 stray dogs were poisoned in Ghatkesar near Hyderabad.

A police official said that a complaint was filed by an activist stating about 100 street dogs have been poisoned near Infosys office by locals.

"We have been to the spot but have not found any dog dead bodies. We are investigating the matter. If anyone is found guilty we will charge them," the official said.

