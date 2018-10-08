search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Untenable': SC Sabarimala verdict allowing women of all ages challenged

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 8, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
The petition was filed by the National Ayyappa Devotee Association.
In its verdict, the Supreme Court has allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. (Photo: PTI)
 In its verdict, the Supreme Court has allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A review petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the earlier verdict of the apex court which allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

The petition was filed by the National Ayyappa Devotee Association.

 

The plea filed by president of National Ayyappa Devotees Association, Shylaja Vijayan, said the September 28 judgment which had allowed entry of women of all ages in the hill-top shrine is "absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse".

On September 28, 2018, the five judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court lifted ban on women of all ages from entering the Kerala temple.

Soon after the verdict, some groups started protesting. The agitation gained momentum after the LDF government made it clear that it would not go in for a review of the apex court verdict.

The representatives of Sabarimala temple’s chief priest are skipping a meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss the court’s verdict amid mounting protests.

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa protested in Chennai on Sunday, demanding the retaining of the age-old tradition of the temple.

A rally ‘Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra’ was also held on Sunday at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where Lord Ayappa’s devotees protested against the top court ruling.

Earlier, women of the menstrual age, between 10 to 50 years, were restricted from entering the temple premises. It is believed that the residing deity of the temple, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.

Tags: supreme court, supreme court sabarimala verdict, review petition, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani loses USD 1.9 billion every trading day

Mukesh Ambani
 

Mercedes-Benz B-Class Old vs New: major differences

Visually, the new B-Class looks more like a hatchback than a minivan.
 

Climate, development tipped for Nobel economics prize

As with the other Nobels, nominations and deliberations are kept secret for 50 years, so it's nearly impossible to know which way the prize committee is leaning each year. (Photo: AP)
 

Rock used as door stop for 30 years turns out to be meteorite worth $100,000

He suddenly decided to find out how much his door stop is worth after 30 long years (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why more people are struggling with anxiety than ever before

A higher pressure to look perfect is one more factor which is fuelling anxiety (Photo: AFP)
 

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

Vikas Bahl’s ‘Queen’ had fetched Kangana Ranaut a National Award.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: Jaw dropping stunts as Indian Air Force celebrates 86th anniversary

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi auto driver found bleeding after passenger 'stabs' him, dies in hospital

Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died. (Representational Image)

Stray dogs 'poisoned' in Hyderabad? Case filed after deaths of 100 cannines

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act. (Representational Image)

'No parties want it': Yeddyurappa calls LS by-poll in Karnataka 'unnecessary'

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said he was already in talks with party leaders about the selection of candidates and the names would be finalised in a couple of days. (Photo: File | ANI)

Amid terror threats, NC, PDP boycott, first phase of J&K municipal poll begins

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,283 candidates are in the fray for the municipal wards today. This time a large numbers of independents candidates are also contesting. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham