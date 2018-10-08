search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Fight me in 2019, will quit politics if you win': Sakshi Maharaj dares Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
The Unnao MP also attacked Gandhi for undertaking Mansarovar Yatra in early September this year, allegedly without maintaining 'purity'.
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said he would welcome if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav builds a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Saifai. (Photo: File)
 BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said he would welcome if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav builds a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Saifai. (Photo: File)

Unnao: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against him, saying he will leave politics if he is defeated.

"I challenge Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2019 general elections against me (from Unnao). I will leave politics if he wins, but if he loses, he should leave (India) for Italy," the BJP MP told reporters in Unnao on Sunday.

 

The Unnao MP also attacked Gandhi for undertaking Mansarovar Yatra in early September this year, allegedly without maintaining "purity".

"We are not opposing his yatra. Why will the BJP do so? But it is written in 'shastra' (scriptures) that purity is needed for such yatras (pilgrimage). He should have become pure before doing the yatra. No one enters a temple without (maintaining) purity. Darshan is not justified after having non-veg foods," said Sakshi Maharaj.

"He sometimes wears 'topi' (skull cap) and then becomes 'Shiv Bhakt'..", the MP said taking a dig at Gandhi.

The BJP MP said he would welcome it if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav builds a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Saifai (Etawah).

On whether Ram temple will be a poll issue in the 2019 polls, Sakshi Maharaj said "As of now the issue is 'sabka saath sabka vikas' but in 'yudh' (war), the issue depends on the situation."

The BJP MP also claimed the Opposition's fear of defeat at the hands of BJP is the reason behind their efforts to forge a pre-poll alliance.

"The opposition is afraid of the BJP and that is why they are talking of a grand alliance," he added.

Tags: sakshi maharaj, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consistent decline in sperm quality may lead to extinction of the human race

Researchers are saying that more men may become infertile (Photo: AFP)
 

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on allegations against his Super 30 director Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl with Anand Kumar, the mathematician on whom ‘Super 30’ is based and lead actor Hrithik Roshan.
 

2018 Tata Tigor pics surface before launch

It’s slated to launch on 10 October but the images have already been leaked on the internet.
 

MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to hand me Asia Cup trophy: Khaleel Ahmed

Despite playing only two games against minnows Hong Kong and Afghanistan, things were not going well for the left-arm speedster on his debut. (Photo: AP)
 

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer

Paul Romer is an economist who is also the pioneer of endogenous growth theory (Photo: AFP/YouTube)
 

Expert reveals why cold weather conditions make penises look smaller

weather can even cause men to take longer to get an orgasm (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BrahMos Aerospace engineer held for leaking information to Pakistan

The engineer was living in a rented accommodation on Wardha Road since the last year, his landlord Manohar Kale said. Kale said police team arrived at the building at 5.30 am and was there till 5 pm. (Representational Image)

Sabarimala stir 'deliberate' attempt to destroy unity: Pinarayi Vijayan

Asserting that his government was committed to protecting the religious beliefs and customs of different religions and places of worship, he said there was no question of succumbing to 'politically motivated' efforts to create tension in the state. (Photo: File)

‘India to be the most affected’, says think-tank after UN climate report

Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is 'unprecedented in scale,' the UN said in its landmark report. (Representational Image)

Loss of aircraft in peacetime hurts wartime capabilities: Air Force chief

Speaking on 'Gaganshakti', the IAF drill that saw a mobilisation of 1,4000 officers and 14,000 personnel, Air Marshal Dhanoa said it showcased the operational capability and readiness of the force. (Photo: File)

Gujarat govt urges migrants not to leave, says 450 attackers arrested

Gujarat government has urged migrant workers not to get frightened and said that appropriate actions will be taken for their security. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham