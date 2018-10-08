search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid terror threats, NC, PDP boycott, first phase of J&K municipal poll begins

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 8, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Polling for the first phase of municipal elections in 422 of the 1,145 wards began at 7 am on Monday.
According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,283 candidates are in the fray for the municipal wards today. This time a large numbers of independents candidates are also contesting. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,283 candidates are in the fray for the municipal wards today. This time a large numbers of independents candidates are also contesting. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Amid terror threats and boycott calls by separatist groups and the two main regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP), polling for the first phase of municipal elections in 422 of the 1,145 wards began on Monday morning.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place by the state authorities and the election commission, to ensure peaceful polls. Also, all candidates have been provided either cluster security in hotels or individually in the Valley.

 

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm on Monday.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,283 candidates are in the fray for the municipal wards today. This time a large numbers of independents candidates are also contesting.

This municipal election is also witnessing two significant firsts -- in a major development, first-time electronic voting machines are being used, in accordance with the rules that have been amended in 2016, while the second being the Election commission providing voting by the migrants by means of postal ballots.

Since the migrants continue to be enrolled in the respective assembly constituencies from which the municipal committees or panchayat's would derive the rolls, therefore the facility will be provided for them to vote.

The counting of votes will be on October 20.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had also announced that the Centre would provide a one-month extra salary to all those government employees who will be on poll duty.

Here are LIVE updates on Jammu and Kashmir civic body elections:

10:20 am: Heavy security deployed at a polling booth in Baramulla as voting for local body elections is underway.

 

 

08:21 am: People queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections.

 

 

08:10: People queue outside a polling booth in Gorakh Nagar to exercise their franchise.

 

 

08:03 am: Catch the latest visual of voting for urban local bodies at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar's Ward no. 2, in Jammu district.

 

 

08:00 am: Mobile Internet services have been suspended in south Kashmir in the view of the first phase of urban local bodies elections. Mobile Internet speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Kashmir valley.

07:55 am: Voting began in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 and Srinagar-3 wards, in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections. Here are the latest visuals from Budgam's Ward no 5.

 

 

07:50 am: Voting began in 11 districts in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections; latest vissuals from Ward no. 48 in Jammu.

 

 

07:45 am: Polling for first phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body elections begin

Voting began at 7 am for the first of the four phases of  Jammu and Kashmir local body polls. A total of 820 polling stations have been set up in 321 municipal wards for the polls.

Tags: jammu and kashmir polls, jammu and kashmir local body polls, urban local bodies
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Climate, development tipped for Nobel economics prize

As with the other Nobels, nominations and deliberations are kept secret for 50 years, so it's nearly impossible to know which way the prize committee is leaning each year. (Photo: AP)
 

Rock used as door stop for 30 years turns out to be meteorite worth $100,000

He suddenly decided to find out how much his door stop is worth after 30 long years (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why more people are struggling with anxiety than ever before

A higher pressure to look perfect is one more factor which is fuelling anxiety (Photo: AFP)
 

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

Vikas Bahl’s ‘Queen’ had fetched Kangana Ranaut a National Award.
 

NASA probe nearing interstellar space

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 is a little less than 17.7 billion kilometres from Earth, or more than 118 times the distance from Earth to the Sun. (Photo: NASA)
 

Virat Kohli turns vegan to improve fitness standards; here's what he eats

The change of diet from Virat Kohli has had an influential effect on his temperament and focus and has made him happier. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi auto driver found bleeding after passenger 'stabs' him, dies in hospital

Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died. (Representational Image)

Stray dogs 'poisoned' in Hyderabad? Case filed after deaths of 100 cannines

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act. (Representational Image)

'No parties want it': Yeddyurappa calls LS by-poll in Karnataka 'unnecessary'

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said he was already in talks with party leaders about the selection of candidates and the names would be finalised in a couple of days. (Photo: File | ANI)

Aadhaar must to avail PM Yojana benefit

The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protec-tion Mission, which was renamed as AB-PMJAY, was launched pan-India by the Prime Minister from Jharkhand on September 23.

It may get dirtier as GHMC staff is on poll duty

Officials said the situation would remain the same for at three weeks until the state election commission issues notification for the upcoming elections.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham