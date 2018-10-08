search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Indigo Airlines glitch hits flights at airports

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 8, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 12:50 am IST
The airline requested all passengers to be patient as counters would be more crowded than usual.
The airline asked passengers to contact them via social media for redressal of their queries.
 The airline asked passengers to contact them via social media for redressal of their queries.

Hyderabad: Indigo Airlines’ systems were down at all airports on Sunday due to a technical glitch for about one-and-a-half hours, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at different airports across the country.

The airline requested all passengers to be patient as counters would be more crowded than usual. Indigo is India’s largest airline and operates over 1,000 flights per day. Annoyed passengers were seen waiting for long at Indigo counters at airports in the city, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. They alleged that they had to wait for more than one hour and there was no coordination and announcements.

 

The airline asked passengers to contact them via social media for redressal of their queries.

In an official statement on Sunday, Indigo announced, “Our systems were down at all airports for a while. We expect the counters to be more crowded than usual. We seek your patience and cooperation.”

Another passenger tweeted, ‘’Indigo airlines server is down since last 45 minutes at Delhi airport.”

“No contingency plans. People are waiting in queues.’’ An annoyed Indigo passenger Mr Sumanth Bhuma tweeted, “Indigo delay that happens once can be considered as an operational issue; what can it be called if it happens the next day as well?”

The technical glitch was, however rectified later on and operations resumed normally. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to the system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now,” the airline said in a statement.

Tags: indigo airlines, delhi airport




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rock used as door stop for 30 years turns out to be meteorite worth $100,000

He suddenly decided to find out how much his door stop is worth after 30 long years (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why more people are struggling with anxiety than ever before

A higher pressure to look perfect is one more factor which is fuelling anxiety (Photo: AFP)
 

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

Vikas Bahl’s ‘Queen’ had fetched Kangana Ranaut a National Award.
 

NASA probe nearing interstellar space

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 is a little less than 17.7 billion kilometres from Earth, or more than 118 times the distance from Earth to the Sun. (Photo: NASA)
 

Virat Kohli turns vegan to improve fitness standards; here's what he eats

The change of diet from Virat Kohli has had an influential effect on his temperament and focus and has made him happier. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: New look Puneri Paltan aim to defy history under Ashan Kumar

While eventual winners Pardeep Narwal-led Patna Pirates drew curtains on their campaign last term, the men in orange boasted the stingiest defence in the league. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress to regain 3 states, say polls

While the C fore survey is restricted to Rajasthan, the ABP News-CVoter opinion poll has also predicted the outcome of the Assembly polls MP and Chhattisgarh.

Union Minister Vijay Goel rides bullock cart, demands fuel price cut from Delhi govt

The rally started at the Red Fort and concluded at Sadar Bazar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

North civic body gets notice over ‘Gayatri Mantra’ order in Delhi schools

The circular issued on September 6 by education department provided for recital of national anthem, prayer, Gayatri Mantra besides patriotic slogans in morning assemblies in schools. (Representational Image | File)

‘India follows independent policy’: Army Chief on S-400 deal with Russia

General Bipin Rawat, who returned on Saturday night after a six-day visit to Russia, held talks with military officials of that country to enhance bilateral cooperation. (Photo: File)

‘Big shots flee country while you repay loans’: Nitish Kumar praises self-help groups

Nitish Kumar listed what his government have done for women's empowerment such as reservation in panchayat seats, government jobs and prohibition. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham