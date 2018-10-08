Indigo Airlines glitch hits flights at airports

The airline asked passengers to contact them via social media for redressal of their queries.

Hyderabad: Indigo Airlines’ systems were down at all airports on Sunday due to a technical glitch for about one-and-a-half hours, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at different airports across the country.

The airline requested all passengers to be patient as counters would be more crowded than usual. Indigo is India’s largest airline and operates over 1,000 flights per day. Annoyed passengers were seen waiting for long at Indigo counters at airports in the city, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. They alleged that they had to wait for more than one hour and there was no coordination and announcements.

In an official statement on Sunday, Indigo announced, “Our systems were down at all airports for a while. We expect the counters to be more crowded than usual. We seek your patience and cooperation.”

Another passenger tweeted, ‘’Indigo airlines server is down since last 45 minutes at Delhi airport.”

“No contingency plans. People are waiting in queues.’’ An annoyed Indigo passenger Mr Sumanth Bhuma tweeted, “Indigo delay that happens once can be considered as an operational issue; what can it be called if it happens the next day as well?”

The technical glitch was, however rectified later on and operations resumed normally. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to the system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now,” the airline said in a statement.