Watch: Jaw dropping stunts as Indian Air Force celebrates 86th anniversary

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 86th anniversary today, highlighting the "untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices" made by its personnel, the Defence Ministry said.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, reviewed the parade.

Air display and acrobatics by the Air Force’s various aircrafts, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets as well as Rudra helicopters followed the parade.

#WATCH Indian Air Force Day celebrations underway at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/YH2ziVBZwt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2018

The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the Indian Air Force on its 86th anniversary. "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment," the President tweeted.

BJP national chief Amit Shah, too, extended his greetings. "Their bravery and commitment to serve the motherland is unparalleled. It is because of their dedication and courage that we are among the top air force in the world," Amit Shah tweeted.