search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Jaw dropping stunts as Indian Air Force celebrates 86th anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST
The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule.
A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)
 A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 86th anniversary today, highlighting the "untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices" made by its personnel, the Defence Ministry said.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, reviewed the parade.

 

Air display and acrobatics by the Air Force’s various aircrafts, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets as well as Rudra helicopters followed the parade.

 

 

The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the Indian Air Force on its 86th anniversary. "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment," the President tweeted.

BJP national chief Amit Shah, too, extended his greetings. "Their bravery and commitment to serve the motherland is unparalleled. It is because of their dedication and courage that we are among the top air force in the world," Amit Shah tweeted.

Tags: indian air force, 86th anniversary of indian air force, ministry of defence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani loses USD 1.9 billion every trading day

Mukesh Ambani
 

Mercedes-Benz B-Class Old vs New: major differences

Visually, the new B-Class looks more like a hatchback than a minivan.
 

Climate, development tipped for Nobel economics prize

As with the other Nobels, nominations and deliberations are kept secret for 50 years, so it's nearly impossible to know which way the prize committee is leaning each year. (Photo: AP)
 

Rock used as door stop for 30 years turns out to be meteorite worth $100,000

He suddenly decided to find out how much his door stop is worth after 30 long years (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why more people are struggling with anxiety than ever before

A higher pressure to look perfect is one more factor which is fuelling anxiety (Photo: AFP)
 

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

Vikas Bahl’s ‘Queen’ had fetched Kangana Ranaut a National Award.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi auto driver found bleeding after passenger 'stabs' him, dies in hospital

Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died. (Representational Image)

Stray dogs 'poisoned' in Hyderabad? Case filed after deaths of 100 cannines

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act. (Representational Image)

'No parties want it': Yeddyurappa calls LS by-poll in Karnataka 'unnecessary'

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said he was already in talks with party leaders about the selection of candidates and the names would be finalised in a couple of days. (Photo: File | ANI)

Amid terror threats, NC, PDP boycott, first phase of J&K municipal poll begins

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,283 candidates are in the fray for the municipal wards today. This time a large numbers of independents candidates are also contesting. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Aadhaar must to avail PM Yojana benefit

The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protec-tion Mission, which was renamed as AB-PMJAY, was launched pan-India by the Prime Minister from Jharkhand on September 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham