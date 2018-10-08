search on deccanchronicle.com
BrahMos Aerospace engineer held for leaking information to Pakistan

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Nishant Agrawal was nabbed in a joint operation by the UP and Maharashtra ATS at BrahMos' Wardha Road facility.
Nagpur: A engineer with the BrahMos Aerospace unit near here was arrested Monday for allegedly leaking "technical information" to Pakistan, an official said.

Nishant Agrawal was nabbed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at BrahMos' Wardha Road facility, an ATS official said.

 

The engineer was living in a rented accommodation on Wardha Road since the last year, his landlord Manohar Kale said. Kale said police team arrived at the building at 5.30 am and was there till 5 pm.

Kale said Agrawal hails from Roorkee and got married two months ago.

"He was staying with his wife here and had given his Aadhar card copy and a certificate from his employer to me while moving in," he said.

BrahMos Aerospace was formed as a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the 'Military Industrial Consortium' 'NPO Mashinostroyenia' of Russia.

The company was established in India through an inter-governmental agreement signed on February 12, 1998, between India and Russia. The name BrahMos represents the fury of the Brahmaputra and the grace of the Moskva rivers.

Tags: drdo, anti-terrorism squad, espionage link
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur




