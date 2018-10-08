Delhi auto driver found bleeding after passenger 'stabs' him, dies in hospital

Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: An auto rickshaw driver died after he was stabbed allegedly by a passenger in Delhi’s Connaught Place late on Sunday night.

Passers-by alerted the police after they found the auto driver bleeding. He informed them that he was stabbed by a passenger.

Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died.

The man who called up the police said he saw the auto rickshaw driver running towards him. "He was bleeding. He was not able to speak. We got scared and asked him what happened. He fell on the ground. He said a passenger stabbed him but he didn't who the person was," said Ratan Singh Chauhan.

The man said the auto driver had picked up the passenger from either Khan Market in central Delhi or Khanpur in south Delhi.