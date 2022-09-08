  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2022 Netaji’s daugh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Netaji’s daughter urges govt to bring back his mortal remains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Prime Minister Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji when he inaugurates the newly-built Central Vista on Thursday. (Twitter)
 Prime Minister Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji when he inaugurates the newly-built Central Vista on Thursday. (Twitter)

New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff has urged the Indian government to bring back his mortal remains from Tokyo for “final disposal”. She said: “I feel his remains should at least touch the soil of India and bring closure to the matter. A closure was denied my late mother Emilie Schenkl… and I hope that it will not be denied to me as well.”

Netaji died 77 years ago in an aircrash on the island of Formosa (now Taiwan), but his death remains shrouded in mystery as many of his followers refuse to believe this. There are several stories floating around Netaji’s death and some even claim that he lived in India in anonymity to escape charges and punishment by the British government. One such theory is of “Gumnaami Baba”, who lived in Ayodhya as a sadhu, something that the Indian government has refuted. However, none of these theories could explain why Netaji did not surface after India attained Independence in 1947.

Prime Minister Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji when he inaugurates the newly-built Central Vista on Thursday. Anita will not be there to attend the New Delhi event on Thursday but said in a statement from Germany on Wednesday that there is no more mystery now related to Netaji’s death as it has been established that he died in an aircrash. However, if the Indian government wishes, an authoritative DNA test can be done on the remains of her father in Tokyo to establish his identity, she added.

“I am gratified to note that a statue of my father Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be unveiled on 8 September 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will occupy pride of place in New Delhi. My father fought selflessly for the freedom of India. He sacrificed and lost a lot -- ultimately his life -- in the pursuit of Indian independence. He was a shining example of dedication to the whole of India and all his countrymen and countrywomen. Whether as President of the Indian National Congress or leader of the Provisional Government of Free India and the Indian National Army, he upheld in no uncertain manner communal harmony, Indian unity as well as the emancipation of women and the downtrodden people,” Anita said in a statement.

“In this celebratory moment for the family and the followers of my father’s ideals, when free India is recognising his valour and heroism by installing his statue at a most central and prestigious location in the heart of the Indian capital, I wish to remind Indians that my father’s mortal remains are still lying in Tokyo and have not been brought home to India for a final disposal for over 77 years,” Anita added.

She further said that Netaji died in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945. In 2015-16 the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi declassified all the yet-classified files of the Government of India pertaining to Netaji, thus making available to the public additional facts regarding his death in Taipei on August 18, 1945. Anita noted that the government, in a reply under the Right to Information Act, had confirmed the evidence and record in the files.

“Such steps should have removed any doubts about what happened to my father and ended the previous controversy once and for all. However, if the Government of India insists, an authoritative DNA test can be attempted on the remains, even though this is not really necessary in view of the evidence available. Besides, it may not be easy to obtain DNA material from cremated remains. It was my father’s s ambition to experience a free India. Tragically his untimely death denied him this wish. I feel his remains should at least touch the soil of India and bring closure to the matter. A closure was denied my late mother Emilie Schenkl … and I hope that it will not be denied to me as well. Therefore, I appeal to the people of India and to all Indian political parties, to unite in an apolitical and bipartisan manner to bring my father’s mortal remains to India. I should be happy to visit India at the convenience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as leading persons of the ruling and Opposition parties to discuss facilitating the transfer of my father’s remains to India,” Anita said in her statement.

...
Tags: anita bose pfaff, netaji subhas chandra bose


Related Stories

Netaji's daughter says she'll approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoji

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission chairman Dr Kumbha Ravibabu promised to resolve the obsutriction tribes into forest lands

ST Commission Chairman promises forest access to tribals

For security reasons, train services on Kottavalasa-Kirandul railway line via Araku were regulated.

Araku train regulated

Horticulture officer of Bhadradri district J. Marianna promised stringent action against illegal nurseries (Photo: AFP)

Illegal nurseries a threat to palm industry in Telugu states

As part of this operation, one team from the I-T department also visited the office of a lawyer in the Mayur Vihar area. (Representional Image: File)

I-T raids at 110 sites of Oxfam, CPR offices



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tejashvi calls CBI raids on RJD leaders BJP's 'intimidation game'

Supporters of RJD protest against CBI raids in Patna (PTI)

I-T raids at 110 sites of Oxfam, CPR offices

As part of this operation, one team from the I-T department also visited the office of a lawyer in the Mayur Vihar area. (Representional Image: File)

5-judge SC bench to hear EWS quota

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in 'mahapanchayat'

Police personnel stand guard at the Tikri border in the wake of farmers' call to stage a protest, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 21, 2022. Farmers are scheduled to stage their protest on Aug 22. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra political crisis: SC refers petitions to constitution bench

Supreme Court (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->