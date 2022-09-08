  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2022 Uphill task for offi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uphill task for officials posted at Hussainsagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 8, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2022, 9:41 am IST
Officials involved in Ganesh idol immersion at the Hussainsagar appear to be facing an unusual challenge: Separating plaster of Paris (PoP) idols from clay idols. — Representational Image/DC
 Officials involved in Ganesh idol immersion at the Hussainsagar appear to be facing an unusual challenge: Separating plaster of Paris (PoP) idols from clay idols. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Officials involved in Ganesh idol immersion at the Hussainsagar appear to be facing an unusual challenge: Separating plaster of Paris (PoP) idols from clay idols. Some clay are idols painted in bright colours, just like PoP idols, leaving officials perplexed. Immersion of PoP idols at Hussainsagar has been barred by the court.

While the officials have stated unequivocally that pandal organisers must submit an undertaking revealing whether the Ganesh idols were made of PoP or clay, some pandal organisers appear to have declared PoP idols to be clay, putting the officials in a bind. Officials said they had no choice but to allow the brightly colored idols into Hussainsagar because they couldn't determine if the idols were made of clay or PoP.

Officials said the state government and the High Court made their task difficult by not issuing clear directives on PoP Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar. Despite the fact that the High Court ordered the state government to prohibit the immersion of PoP idols beginning this year, there was no prohibition on the sale of such idols.

The government had not issued any GO prohibiting the immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar. Once a policy decision on the prohibition of PoP is made, the city's nodal agencies will ensure that only clay idols are immersed in Hussainsagar, the officials said.

According to a senior official who requested anonymity, all line departments, including the GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, and others, collaborated to make elaborate arrangements.

...
Tags: ganesh clay idol, ban on immersion of pop idols, high court allows making pop idols, hussainsagar lake
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The doctrine of basic structure was propounded by the top court in 1973 in the Keshavananda Bharati case, holding that Parliament can’t amend every bit of the Constitution and aspects such as rule of law, separation of powers and judicial independence which formed part of the “basic structure” of the Constitution. — PTI

SC’s CB to adjudicate three broad issues to decide challenge to 10% EWS reservation

Floodwater gushes out into the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

Rains batter Godavari districts, reservoirs near capacity

The badly damaged autorickshaw in which two children were killed in an accident in Cheriapally, Hyderabad (DC)

Two school girls killed after lorry rams into auto

Jagan said all the implements must be distributed taking RBK as a unit adding that the state is spending Rs 910 crore for the programme. — DC Image

Farm machinery on CM Jagan agenda



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times, personified dignity and decency: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI file image)

SC to hear pleas challenging the controversial CAA

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM opens Kartavya Path: 'Symbol of slavery gone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary feat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world is not an ordinary achievement (Photo/Represetnational: PTI)

I-T raids at 110 sites of Oxfam, CPR offices

As part of this operation, one team from the I-T department also visited the office of a lawyer in the Mayur Vihar area. (Representional Image: File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->