Balapur’s PoP Ganesh idol to be immersed in Hussainsagar

Officials have stated that the Balapur idol will be immersed in the lake despite the fact that it is made of PoP. . — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Although the High Court has prohibited the immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar, officials have stated that the Balapur idol will be immersed in the lake despite the fact that it is made of PoP. The Balapur idol immersion procession will begin at 9 am on Friday and that of the Khairatabad idol at 10 am.

An official stated that the Khairatabad Ganesh idol procession would conclude at 3 p.m., while the Balapur idol was scheduled to be immersed at 7 pm. According to the official, if the Balapur procession coincides with Friday prayers at Macca Masjid, the procession will be halted for a short time to avoid any untoward incidents. He stated that approximately 35,000 idols are expected to be immersed in the Hussainsagar. Meanwhile, the authorities have increased the number of cranes from 23 to 35 on the banks of the Hussainsagar.